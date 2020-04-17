50 High-Achieving High School Seniors Awarded Prestigious National College Scholarship

LANSDOWNE, Va., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation today announced 50 high-achieving students as Cooke College Scholars. This year's recipients, who represent 26 states, will receive up to $40,000 annually to cover all aspects of their undergraduate education, as they go on to attend some of the nation's most selective colleges and universities next fall.

In addition to receiving generous financial support, the new Cooke College Scholars will also receive comprehensive educational advising from Foundation staff and connect with a network of nearly 2,700 active scholars and alums. New scholars will also receive opportunities for internships, study abroad, and access to graduate school funding.

"In these times of great uncertainty, we remain committed to supporting high-achieving students with the financial and academic resources they need to be successful," said Seppy Basili, Executive Director of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. "We are very excited to welcome this new class of exceptional students into our community of scholars, and hope that this news brings joy to their families and communities."

This year, 5,400 students applied for the Cooke College Scholarship, including applicants from all 50 states; Washington, DC; and Puerto Rico. The Foundation evaluated each submission, and selected scholars based on their academic ability, persistence, leadership, and service to others. Scholars will go on to study in fields such as biological science, engineering, computer science, and political science.

These 50 scholars join the 68 current Cooke Young Scholars selected in February to continue to receive the organization's support to form the 2020 cohort of 118 new College Scholars. A full list of the 2020 Cooke College Scholars, including the high schools and states they represent, can be found here.

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial need. Since 2000, the Foundation has awarded over $200 million in scholarships to over 2,700 students from 8th grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive educational advising and other support services. The Foundation has also provided $110 million in grants to organizations that serve such students. www.jkcf.org

SOURCE Jack Kent Cooke Foundation