50 ORGANIZATIONS TO COMPETE FOR THEIR NEXT HIRE ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

When: Wednesday, July 13 , from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

, from Where: Houston Community College West Loop, 5601 W. Loop South, Houston, TX 77081

West Loop, 5601 W. Loop 77081 Pro tip: Interested job seekers are encouraged to click here to register in advance.

"The City of Houston is proud to partner with HCCS to help fellow Houstonians find employment," said Mayor Sylvester Turner. "The jobs are out there, but often times people lack connections or are intimidated by the application process. We are here to connect job seekers with employers that so desperately need assistance."

For additional opportunities for career advancement, visit https://www.houstontx.gov/hr/careers.html and https://www.hccs.edu/careers/.

The City of Houston Housing and Community Development (HCD) department makes long-term investments to improve the lives of Houston residents by creating opportunities for every Houstonian to have a home they can afford in a community where they can thrive. Our department will invest approximately $450 million in federal, state, and local funds this fiscal year to construct and maintain affordable homes, reduce barriers to homeownership, support the work of social service providers, build public amenities, and facilitate disaster recovery efforts. Learn more about programs and resources for Houstonians at www.houstontx.gov/housing.

SOURCE City of Houston Housing and Community Development