50 States Now Have Virtual Behavioral Health Support For Kids, Teens, and Families via Brightline Expansion

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its rapid growth, Brightline , the leader in virtual behavioral health care for children and families, today announced nationwide expansion of its first-of-its kind behavioral health coaching programs and digital platform, called Brightline Connect, to support families across the country.

This is the first time that a company has made virtual pediatric behavioral health care broadly available to families nationwide. It comes at a moment when COVID-19 has exacerbated the growing mental health crisis — with more than 25% of high school students reporting worsening emotional and mental health and nearly half of parents saying the pandemic contributed to a greater need for them to seek mental health care for their children . Parents themselves have been affected, too, with a third reporting their own need for mental health care increased during the pandemic.

"Many of us at Brightline have first-hand experience raising children with behavioral health conditions, so we know what's at stake when those challenges begin to interfere with life at home or at work," said Naomi Allen, Brightline CEO and co-founder. "That's why we're so excited to bring Brightline's Connect platform and Coaching programs to all 50 states. With access to behavioral health services that are based on the specific needs of their kids, parents can finally get the help they've been looking for."

Brightline initially launched behavioral health coaching for children, teenagers, and parents and caregivers in spring 2021 to bring families tangible support — especially in the context of the past 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, distance learning, and the burden put on families to navigate it all. With these programs, Brightline is addressing the shortage of mental health providers , building a unique team of expert behavioral health coaches who are specifically trained to deliver programs tailored to the needs of children and teenagers.

Today's announcement marks the first time that health plans, employers, parents, and caregivers nationwide can access two of Brightline's core offerings:

With Brightline Connect , parents and caregivers gain access to a rich library of videos, interactive exercises, tips and guides on a range of top-of-mind topics for families — IEPs and school pressure, cyberbullies and social media, managing anxiety and stress, boosting self-confidence, dealing with tough emotions, creating family connection, and much more. Connect also allows families to chat with a designated coach whenever they need it, getting personalized support and recommendations from experts.

, parents and caregivers gain access to a rich library of videos, interactive exercises, tips and guides on a range of top-of-mind topics for families — IEPs and school pressure, cyberbullies and social media, managing anxiety and stress, boosting self-confidence, dealing with tough emotions, creating family connection, and much more. Connect also allows families to chat with a designated coach whenever they need it, getting personalized support and recommendations from experts. With Brightline Coaching , expert behavioral health coaches work with children, teens, and parents and caregivers directly to build positive skills around common challenges. In 30-minute sessions and as few as four weeks, programs are tailored based on age group and family goals. Topics include managing anxious thoughts and stressful days, navigating tough transitions, boosting confidence, tackling tough behavior, getting organized, and working on social-emotional learning. Brightline will continue to add more coaching programs in coming months.

These are the first nationally available coaching programs grounded in evidence-based protocols proven to work for children. Brightline's programs specifically address needs that millions of families across the country struggle with day-to-day.

Brightline also announced it has expanded access to its clinical services to three new states this week, for families with a clinical-level need or in need of clinical diagnosis. These services, including behavioral therapy, medication evaluation and support, and speech therapy, are delivered by licensed clinicians. These services are now available in Florida, Illinois, and Texas — in addition to California, Massachusetts, and Washington, where Brightline has already been operating. Brightline aims to also expand access to clinical services in all 50 states by the end of 2021.

"The vast majority of families in the U.S. do not have access to any behavioral health services for their children, a situation that has only gotten worse during the coronavirus pandemic," said Peter Antall, Chief Medical Officer of Brightline. "We know that roughly half of all lifetime mental health disorders emerge by a child's mid-teens, so the need for first-line intervention is clear. Brightline offers a huge opportunity to address this unmet pediatric need through digital resources, parent coaching, and clinical care."

With these offerings, Brightline brings parents and caregivers a much-needed lifeline for addressing the behavioral health needs of their children. The company is actively partnering with leading employers and health plans, working together to bring accessible, affordable care to families across the country.

Families who would like to sign up for Brightline can do so at hellobrightline.com/membership

Employers and health plans interested in partnering with Brightline can learn more at hellobrightline.com or reach out directly to [email protected] .

About Brightline

Founded in 2019, Brightline is the first comprehensive, virtual behavioral health solution built specifically to care for children, teenagers, and their families across a range of common challenges. With multidisciplinary care teams, a family-focused approach, evidence-based care delivery, and innovative technology, Brightline supports families with whatever challenges they're facing and help them thrive long-term. Founded by leading digital health entrepreneurs Naomi Allen and Giovanni Colella, MD and backed by leading investors GV (formerly Google Ventures), Oak HC/FT, and Threshold Ventures, Brightline is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and now available nationwide. Learn more at hellobrightline.com

