50 Years And Still Driven: Mary Kay Celebrates Milestone Anniversary Of Its Iconic Pink Cadillac At U.S. Seminar

"Mary Kay is home to one of the largest and most successful car incentive programs in the world, and our U.S. Seminar is the perfect platform to celebrate the program's 50th anniversary with the unveiling of the all-new Mary Kay® pink Cadillac XT6," said Laura Beitler, Vice President of Sales for Mary Kay Inc. "Production of the Cadillac XT6 just began in May 2019, so we are excited for our independent sales force to have the opportunity to earn this brand-new Cadillac model as we celebrate a milestone anniversary of the iconic Mary Kay® pink Cadillac."

In 1967, Mary Kay Ash ordered her first pink Cadillac from a Dallas dealership and asked to have it painted to match the pale pink Mary Kay® lip and eye palette she carried in her purse. The pink-mobile was such a hit that in 1969, she rewarded the top five independent sales force members with the use of their own pink 1970 Cadillac Coupe DeVille and in turn, launched the Mary Kay Career Car Program.

Since the inception of the Mary Kay Career Car Program in the United States, more than 165,000 top-performing independent sales force members have qualified or re-qualified for the use of a Mary Kay career car with nearly 24,000 earning the use of a coveted Mary Kay® pink Cadillac. Today, there are more than 4,000 Mary Kay career cars on the road nationwide.

"The Mary Kay Career Car Program is an integral part of our company's history and recognizes independent sales force members for their hard work and success," said Nathan Moore, President of Mary Kay Inc.'s North America Region. "As we welcome thousands of Mary Kay independent sales force members from every corner of the country to North Texas, we're excited to celebrate the success of all Mary Kay entrepreneurs through recognition, education and motivation at our annual U.S. Seminar, the longest running event at the Dallas convention center."

The new Mary Kay® pink Cadillac XT6 will be on display at the company's Seminar held July 18 - Aug. 2 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas. The Dallas Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates Seminar 2019 will pump $37 million into the North Texas economy and support 3,464 jobs over the duration of the two-week event. The convention is comprised of four back-to-back conferences and is one of the top five largest events in Dallas based on attendance, economic impact and hotel room nights. During this year's event, Mary Kay will award approximately $8 million in recognition prizes.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company more than 55 years ago with three goals: offer rewarding opportunities for women, manufacture irresistible products and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to researching the science behind beauty and to manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics and fragrances. Through the Mary Kay Foundation SM, the company has awarded more than $78 million to cancer research and domestic violence shelters. Mary Kay Ash's original vision continues to shine—one lipstick at a time.

