500 Years of Timeless Fashion

NEW DELHI, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever imagined a fabric so fine that wrapping it around you feels warm and luxurious all at the same time?

Appropriately called the "soft gold of Asia", Pashmina is the art of Handcrafting distincitve pieces of luxury with fine Himalayan Cashmere. It has withstood the test of time & have been around for more than five centuries. From being draped by the European nobility to now being the ultimate fashion accessory, this ancient art has gone through a whirlwind of a ride in the last few decades.

One of a Kind Hand Embroidered Pashmina Shawl made of Pure Cashmere, Pashmina.com enchanted collection of art on cashmere! Reviving the Timeless art of Pashmina on Himalayan Cashmere. The Hand Weaving is the core & common aspect of all our pieces. As Pashmina.com only works with Handwoven Cashmere pieces that comes through Wooden Looms like these.

There's a flood of fast fashion today and most brands have jumped on to this bandwagon. Even when it comes to Cashmere, most brands are selling "affordable products" in the name of machine-made and blended varieties. Since Cashmere is regal and a symbol of opulence, consumers (because of the lack of awareness) go in for such tall claims and later pay a heavy price for their choices.

This is where we have stepped in to revive the lost glory of Pashmina. This royal art has its roots in the picturesque valleys of Kashmir and for us, maintaining its pristine beauty is paramount. At Pashmina.com, we believe in the adage 'less is more' and propagate sustainable luxury through all our offerings. Each of our products is painstakingly hand-crafted: hand-woven & hand-embroidered by the gifted artisans of the land of Kashmir.

For a piece so timeless and which is a repertoire of rich history, we strongly work towards quality & craft authenticity, each of our pieces – shawls, hijabs, stoles & scarves, wraps, blankets – go through stringent testing by the Crafts Development Institute, which is under the aegis of the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

Though the art of Pashmina has a rich history, it is the artisans who are the real stars. They painstakingly create masterpieces that reflect the highest level of craftsmanship. To cater to varied tastes of our consumers, we offer two distincitve lines, one of the timeless pieces with Bold, Weaves & Hand Embroidery to the contemporary line of pashminas with Ombre, Swarovski Crystals, Prints & Chantilly Laces.

We are on a mission to revive the dying art of pashmina, by bringing it to the reach of the world through our exclusive platform online with the widest range, certified quality, luxurious packaging & free shipping to over 250 countries.

