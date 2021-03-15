5000+ Industrial IoT Enthusiasts to Gather Virtually for IIoT World's Manufacturing Day

CLEVELAND, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IIoT World announces details on its Manufacturing Day virtual conference on March 18, 2021. The event brings together leading subject matter experts to share insights on their digital transformation journey, through panel discussions and audience Q&A sessions. In addition, the online forum creates new connections for those changemakers in Industrial IoT (IIoT) who participate. Over 5000 attendees from 125+ countries are expected to attend.

The event is focused on deploying IIoT and Artificial Intelligence technologies in manufacturing. The agenda can be accessed here.

"At IIoT World's Manufacturing Day, leaders in Industrial IoT will share their insights, projects, and future plans, helping to empower attendees in delivering innovative, scalable, and best-in-class digital experiences," said Lucian Fogoros, Co-Founder, IIoT-World. "Our content is targeted to C-level executives and business line leaders, engineers, plant managers, IT/OT professionals, and others with an interest in manufacturing technologies."

The event features speakers from leading IIoT technology companies and manufacturers including Google, Intel, Emerson, Accenture, mHub, WEF, Whirlpool, Nexteer, AREA, Guidehouse, the Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group, and many more.

IIoT World's Manufacturing Day is sponsored by Alleantia, Canvass, Eurotech, Hitachi Vantara, HiveMQ, Fortinet, Losant, Trend Micro, UrsaLeo, Vertex, and WellAware. Register here: www.iiotday.com and use "LASTMINUTE60" promo code.

Special New "Networking session" will be available via Clubhouse.

Call for speakers & free registration for attendees open at this moment for:

About IIoT World

IIoT World is a digital media outlet and the leading authority on Industrial IoT topics with a global community and ecosystem of 278 000+ decision-makers and 550+ content contributors. Our focus is on delivering daily insights on IIoT, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, predictive analytics, ICS cybersecurity, machine learning, and smart cities. IIoT World curates a series of virtual events that draw thousands of attendees, including a series of conferences focused on Manufacturing, Smart Cities, Energy, and ICS Cybersecurity held throughout the year. To learn more, visit https://iiot-world.com/about-us/ and iiotday.com.

SOURCE IIoT World

