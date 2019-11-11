500.com Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) ("500.com" or the "Company"), a leading online sports lottery service provider in China, today reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Physical Sales Channels of Sports Lottery Tickets

In March 2018, the Company entered into a framework agreement with the China Sports Lottery Administration Center ("CSLA"), pursuant to which the Company will cooperate with CSLA to develop physical channels to sell sports lottery tickets.

As of the reporting date, the Company had entered into framework agreements with Tianjin, Hunan and other provincial (including regional and municipal) sports lottery centers and started operations in Tianjin, Hunan, Hubei and Guangxi in China. The Company is committed to assisting sports lottery sales organizations throughout the country to improve the distribution of physical sales channel outlets in order to facilitate sports lottery ticket purchases and optimize the experience of lottery purchasers.

Suspension of Online Sports Lottery Sales in China

All provincial sports lottery administration centers to which the Company provided sports lottery sales services have suspended accepting online purchase orders for lottery products in response to the Notice related to Self-Inspection and Self-Remedy of Unauthorized Online Lottery Sales (the "Self-Inspection Notice"), which was jointly promulgated by the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Civil Affairs and the General Administration of Sports of the People's Republic of China on January 15, 2015. In response to the Self-Inspection Notice, on April 4, 2015, the Company decided to voluntarily suspend all online lottery sales services. As a result of the provincial sport lottery administration centers' decision to suspend accepting online lottery orders and the Company's voluntary suspension of all online sports lottery sales services in China, the Company has not generated any revenue from these services since April 2015.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net revenues were RMB9.8 million ( US$1.4 million ), compared with net revenue of RMB9.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, and net revenue of RMB30.1 million for the third quarter of 2018.

( ), compared with net revenue of for the second quarter of 2019, and net revenue of for the third quarter of 2018. Operating loss was RMB98.4 million ( US$13.8 million ), compared with operating loss of RMB138.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, and operating loss of RMB100.3 million for the third quarter of 2018.

( ), compared with operating loss of for the second quarter of 2019, and operating loss of for the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP [1] operating loss was RMB52.3 million ( US$7.3 million ), compared with non-GAAP operating loss of RMB60.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, and non-GAAP operating loss of RMB57.6 million for the third quarter of 2018.

operating loss was ( ), compared with non-GAAP operating loss of for the second quarter of 2019, and non-GAAP operating loss of for the third quarter of 2018. Net loss attributable to 500.com was RMB95.8 million ( US$13.4 million ), compared with net loss attributable to 500.com of RMB137.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, and net loss attributable to 500.com of RMB96.5 million for the third quarter of 2018.

( ), compared with net loss attributable to 500.com of for the second quarter of 2019, and net loss attributable to 500.com of for the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to 500.com was RMB49.7 million ( US$7.0 million ), compared with non-GAAP net loss attributable to 500.com of RMB60.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, and non-GAAP net loss attributable to 500.com of RMB53.8 million for the third quarter of 2018.

( ), compared with non-GAAP net loss attributable to 500.com of for the second quarter of 2019, and non-GAAP net loss attributable to 500.com of for the third quarter of 2018. Basic and diluted losses per ADS were RMB2.23 (US$0.31) .

. Non-GAAP basic and diluted losses per ADS were RMB1.16 (US$0.16) .

[1] Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP financial measures are set forth in the table at the end of this release.

Mr. Zhengming Pan, the CEO of 500.com, stated, "Since we voluntarily suspended our online lottery sales operations in April 2015, we have continued to engage in new and promising initiatives to increase our revenue base. For example, we acquired The Multi Group, or TMG, in July 2017, and revenue from TMG is a major component of our current revenue. In addition, in March 2018, we entered into a framework agreement with CSLA, pursuant to which we will cooperate with CSLA to develop physical channels to sell sports lottery tickets. In that regard, we have entered into framework agreements with Tianjin, Hunan and other provinces and cities in China to assist them in developing physical sales channels of sports lottery tickets. We also have started operations in Tianjin, Hunan, Hubei and Guangxi in China. We released the Blue Paper on Blockchain Technology for China's Lottery Industry in November 2019, which provides an in-depth study on the current state and needs of China's lottery industry and outlines plans to drive its sustainable development using blockchain technology."

The Blue Paper provides an in-depth study on the current state and needs of China's lottery industry and outlines plans to drive its sustainable development using blockchain technology. The Paper is primarily based on 500.com's wealth of experience and insights into the lottery industry gained over its many years of operations and leverages its recent research and exploration into the application of blockchain technology. Upon such technical strength, the team designed the framework of Chinese Lottery Chain (CLC), a blockchain solution specifically tailored to China's lottery industry. CLC was designed to be applied across the lottery industry where it will enhance lottery information management security, reduce operational costs and increase efficiency, strengthen the credibility of lottery results in China, and reduce lottery theft and fraud.

We will continue to look for additional opportunities to enhance value for our shareholders.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues were RMB9.8 million (US$1.4 million) for the third quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of RMB20.3 million or 67.4% from RMB30.1 million for the third quarter of 2018 and a slight increase of RMB0.1 million or 1.0% from RMB9.7 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net revenues during the third quarter of 2019 consisted primarily of RMB9.3 million (EUR1.2 million) in revenue contribution from the Company's online lottery betting and online casino in Europe through TMG, which accounted for 94.9% of total net revenues. The year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to a decrease of RMB14.2 million resulting from the website migration in connection with the conversion of TMG's Swedish license, which migration required users to re-register, and a decrease of RMB6.5 million caused by the ceased operation of sports information services in China in March 2019.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB79.0 million (US$11.1 million) for the third quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of RMB56.7 million or 41.8% from RMB135.7 million for the third quarter of 2018, and a decrease of RMB7.4 million or 8.6% from RMB86.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to a decrease of RMB27.5 million in share-based compensation expenses associated with share options granted to the Company's employees, a decrease of RMB13.6 million in marketing and promotional expenses relating to a change in TMG's marketing strategy, a decrease of RMB5.6 million in consulting expenses, a decrease of RMB4.7 million in expenses for employees, a decrease of RMB1.3 million in account handling expenses, a decrease of RMB1.3 million in platform service costs for TMG associated with its reduction in online lottery and online casino operations, a decrease of RMB1.2 million in travelling expenses and a decrease of RMB1.0 million in depreciation and amortization associated with leasehold improvements. The sequential decrease was mainly due to a decrease of RMB5.0 million in share-based compensation expenses associated with share options granted to the Company's employees, a decrease of RMB3.1 million in consulting expenses, a decrease of RMB0.7 million in travelling expenses, which were partially offset by an increase of RMB0.6 million in lottery insurance costs and an increase of RMB0.6 million in depreciation associated with physical sales terminals.

Cost of services was RMB16.1 million (US$2.3 million) for the third quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of RMB2.4 million or 13.0% from RMB18.5 million for the third quarter of 2018, and an increase of RMB1.1 million or 7.3% from RMB15.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to a decrease of RMB1.3 million in account handling expenses and a decrease of RMB1.3 million in platform service costs for TMG associated with its reduction in online lottery and online casino operations. The sequential increase was mainly due to an increase of RMB0.6 million in lottery insurance costs and an increase of RMB0.6 million in depreciation associated with physical sales terminals.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB9.0 million (US$1.3 million) for the third quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of RMB17.6 million or 66.2% from RMB26.6 million for the third quarter of 2018, and a slight decrease of RMB0.6 million or 6.3% from RMB9.6 million for the second quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to a decrease of RMB13.6 million in marketing and promotional expenses relating to a change in TMG's marketing strategy, a decrease of RMB3.0 million in share-based compensation expenses associated with share options granted to the Company's employees and a decrease of RMB0.8 million in expenses for employees. The sequential decrease was mainly attributable to a decrease of RMB0.6 million in share-based compensation expenses associated with share options granted to the Company's employees.

General and administrative expenses were RMB42.9 million (US$6.0 million) for the third quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of RMB30.4 million or 41.5% from RMB73.3 million for the third quarter of 2018, and a decrease of RMB7.1 million or 14.2% from RMB50.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to a decrease of RMB19.3 million in share-based compensation expenses associated with share options granted to the Company's employees, a decrease of RMB5.6 million in consulting expenses, a decrease of RMB3.0 million in expenses for employees, a decrease of RMB1.0 million in depreciation and amortization associated with leasehold improvements and a decrease of RMB1.0 million in travelling expenses. The sequential decrease was mainly due to a decrease of RMB3.5 million in share-based compensation expenses associated with share options granted to the Company's employees, a decrease of RMB3.0 million in consulting expenses, and a decrease of RMB0.6 million in travelling expenses.

Service development expenses were RMB11.1 million (US$1.6 million) for the third quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of RMB6.3 million or 36.2% from RMB17.4 million for the third quarter of 2018, and a slight decrease of RMB0.7 million or 5.9% from RMB11.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to a decrease of RMB5.2 million in share-based compensation expenses associated with share options granted to the Company's employees, a decrease of RMB0.9 million in expenses for employees and a decrease of RMB0.2 million in travelling expenses. The sequential decrease was mainly due to a decrease of RMB0.9 million in share-based compensation expenses associated with share options granted to the Company's employees.

Impairment of Goodwill

Impairment of goodwill was RMB30.9 million (US$4.3 million) for the third quarter of 2019. Impairment of goodwill was RMB57.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 and there was no impairment of goodwill for the third quarter of 2018. The impairment of goodwill was related to the Company's acquisition of TMG.

Operating Loss

Operating loss was RMB98.4 million (US$13.8 million) for the third quarter of 2019, including the impairment of goodwill of RMB30.9 million (US$4.3 million), compared with operating loss of RMB100.3 million for the third quarter of 2018, and operating loss of RMB138.3 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB52.3 million (US$7.3 million) for the third quarter of 2019, compared with non-GAAP operating loss of RMB57.6 million for the third quarter of 2018, and non-GAAP operating loss of RMB60.9 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Net Loss Attributable to 500.com

Net loss attributable to 500.com was RMB95.8 million (US$13.4 million) for the third quarter of 2019, compared with net loss attributable to 500.com of RMB96.5 million for the third quarter of 2018, and net loss attributable to 500.com of RMB137.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. The sequential decrease was mainly due to a decrease in impairment provision of RMB26.3 million for goodwill and a decrease of RMB5.0 million in share-based compensation expenses associated with share options granted to the Company's employees.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to 500.com was RMB49.7 million (US$7.0 million) for the third quarter of 2019, compared with non-GAAP net loss attributable to 500.com of RMB53.8 million for the third quarter of 2018, and non-GAAP net loss attributable to 500.com of RMB60.4 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash, Time Deposits and Short-term Investments

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB242.7 million (US$34.0 million), restricted cash[2] of RMB4.2 million (US$0.6 million) and time deposits[3] of RMB165.4 million (US$23.1 million), compared with cash and cash equivalents of RMB312.5 million, restricted cash of RMB4.3 million and time deposits of RMB137.5 million as of June 30, 2019.

[2] Restricted cash represents: (i) government grants received but pending final clearance; and (ii) deposits in

Sata bank in Malta yet to be withdrawn. [3] Time deposits represent six-month fixed-interest deposits with commercial banks.

Prepayments and Other Current Assets

As of September 30, 2019, the balance of prepayment and other current assets was RMB53.5 million (US$7.5 million), compared with RMB54.0 million as of June 30, 2019. The balance as of September 30, 2019 mainly included: (i) the current portion of deferred expenses of RMB4.3 million (US$0.6 million); (ii) receivables from third party payment providers of RMB5.5 million (US$0.8 million); (iii) deposit receivables of RMB1.4 million (US$0.2 million); (iv) receivables of consideration from disposal of subsidiaries of RMB4.3 million (US$0.6 million); (v) deductible value added input tax of RMB13.0 million (US$1.8 million); and (vi) other receivables of RMB25.0 million (US$3.5 million).

Business Outlook

The Company does not expect to issue any earnings forecast until it receives clear instructions as to the resumption date of online sports lottery sales from the Ministry of Finance.

Currency Convenience Translation

This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the exchange rate of RMB7.1477 to US$1.00, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on September 30, 2019, and all translations from Renminbi to EUR were made at the exchange rate of RMB7.6881 to EUR1.00, which was the average of the month-end exchange rates as set forth in the statistical release of State Administration of Foreign Exchange at the end of each month in 2019.

About 500.com Limited

500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) is a leading online sports lottery service provider in China. The Company offers a comprehensive and integrated suite of online lottery services, information, user tools and virtual community venues to its users. 500.com was among the first companies to provide online lottery services in China, and is one of two entities that have been approved by the Ministry of Finance to provide online lottery sales services on behalf of the China Sports Lottery Administration Center, which is the government authority that is in charge of the issuance and sale of sports lottery products in China.

Safe Harbor Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "going forward," "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, which are adjusted from results based on U.S. GAAP to exclude share-based compensation expenses in the Company's consolidated affiliated entities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP financial measures are set forth in table at the end of this release, which provide more details on the non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of the Company's continuing operations and prospects for the future. Non-GAAP financial information should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP results. In addition, calculations of this non-GAAP financial information may be different from calculations used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

500.com Limited

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$"), except for number of

shares)



December 31,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2019



RMB RMB US$



Audited Unaudited Unaudited









ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

435,133 242,693 33,954 Restricted cash

1,254 4,246 594 Time deposits

- 165,435 23,145 Short-term investments

100,000 - - Amounts due from related parties

- 10,252 1,434 Prepayments and other current assets

65,198 53,540 7,491 Total current assets

601,585 476,166 66,618









Non-current assets:







Property and equipment, net

97,195 71,818 10,048 Intangible assets, net

214,962 193,677 27,096 Deposits

5,152 5,870 821 Long-term investments

194,375 184,436 25,804 Other non-current assets*

3,563 45,949 6,429 Goodwill

129,752 39,680 5,551 Total non-current assets

644,999 541,430 75,749









TOTAL ASSETS

1,246,584 1,017,596 142,367



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accrued payroll and welfare payable

9,779 53 7 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

88,149 51,894 7,259 Income tax payable

1,766 2,208 309 Other short-term liabilities*

- 14,502 2,029 Total current liabilities

99,694 68,657 9,604









Non-current liabilities:







Long-term payables

4,196 3,184 445 Deferred tax liabilities

7,744 7,032 984 Other long-term liabilities*

- 40,851 5,715 Total non-current liabilities

11,940 51,067 7,144









TOTAL LIABILITIES

111,634 119,724 16,748









Redeemable noncontrolling interest

29,388 29,388 4,112









Shareholders' Equity:







Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.00005

per share, 700,000,000 shares authorized as of

December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019;

350,804,532 and 419,981,792 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and

September 30, 2019, respectively

121 145 21 Class B ordinary shares, par value US$0.00005

per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized as of

December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019;

74,400,299 and 10,000,099 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and

September 30, 2019, respectively

28 5 1 Additional paid-in capital

2,431,924 2,517,546 352,218 Treasury shares

(143,780) (143,780) (20,116) Accumulated deficit

(1,309,424) (1,637,945) (229,157) Accumulated other comprehensive income

137,736 146,921 20,548 Total 500.com Limited shareholders' equity

1,116,605 882,892 123,515 Noncontrolling interests

(11,043) (14,408) (2,008) Total shareholders' equity

1,105,562 868,484 121,507









TOTAL LIABILITIES, NONCONTROLLING

INTEREST AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,246,584 1,017,596 142,367









* We have adopted ASU No. 2016-02, "Leases," beginning January 1, 2019. As a result of adoption of the standard,

we recognized a right-of-use asset of approximately RMB44 million in other non-current assets, and a lease liability

of approximately RMB15 million and RMB41 million in other short-term liabilities and other long-term liabilities,

respectively, on our consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2019.

500.com Limited

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$"),

except for number of shares, per share (or ADS) data)





Three Months Ended



September 30,

2018

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2019 September 30,

2019



RMB

RMB

RMB US$



Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited Unaudited Net Revenues

30,109

9,705

9,763 1,366















Operating costs and expenses:













Cost of services

(18,467)

(15,032)

(16,096) (2,252) Sales and marketing expenses

(26,591)

(9,567)

(8,980) (1,256) General and administrative expenses

(73,290)

(49,991)

(42,896) (6,001) Service development expenses

(17,379)

(11,825)

(11,072) (1,549) Total operating expenses

(135,728)

(86,415)

(79,044) (11,058) Other operating income

5,168

952

1,233 173 Government grant

408

377

264 37 Other operating expenses

(235)

(5,707)

282 39 Impairment of goodwill





(57,218)

(30,916) (4,325) Operating loss from continuing operations

(100,278)

(138,306)

(98,418) (13,768) Other (expenses) income, net

183

1

(1) - Interest income

3,811

3,427

3,289 460 Loss from equity method investments

(4,369)

(6,568)

(699) (98) Gain from disposal of a subsidiary

580

-

- - Loss before income tax

(100,073)

(141,446)

(95,829) (13,406) Income tax benefit

711

342

230 32 Net loss from continuing operations

(99,362)

(141,104)

(95,599) (13,374)















Net loss

(99,362)

(141,104)

(95,599) (13,374) Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling

interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest from

continuing operations (2,865)

(3,306)

189 26 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling

interests (1,994)

(3,306)

189 26 Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling

interests (871)

-

- - Net loss attributable to 500.com Limited

(96,497)

(137,798)

(95,788) (13,400) Other comprehensive income













Foreign currency translation gain

30,437

7,835

10,195 1,426 Other comprehensive income, net of tax

30,437

7,835

10,195 1,426 Comprehensive loss

(68,925)

(133,269)

(85,404) (11,948) Less: Comprehensive (loss) income attributable

to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling

interest (3,914)

(3,306)

189 26 Comprehensive loss attributable to 500.com

Limited (65,011)

(129,963)

(85,593) (11,974)















Weighted average number of Class A and

Class B ordinary shares outstanding:













Basic

423,278,359

428,561,237

429,912,365 429,912,365 Diluted

423,278,359

428,561,237

429,912,365 429,912,365















Losses per share attributable to 500.com

Limited-Basic and Diluted













Net loss from continuing operations

(0.23)

(0.32)

(0.22) (0.03) Net loss

(0.23)

(0.32)

(0.22) (0.03)















Losses per ADS* attributable to 500.com

Limited-Basic and Diluted













Net loss from continuing operations

(2.28)

(3.22)

(2.23) (0.31) Net loss

(2.28)

(3.22)

(2.23) (0.31)































* American Depositary Shares, which are traded on the NYSE. Each ADS represents ten Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

500.com Limited

Reconciliation of non-GAAP results of operations measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$"),

except for number of shares, per share (or ADS) data)



Three Months Ended



September 30,

2018

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2019 September 30,

2019



RMB

RMB

RMB US$



Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited Unaudited Operating loss from continuing operations

(100,278)

(138,306)

(98,418) (13,768) Adjustment for share-based compensation

expenses

42,721

20,203

15,175 2,123 Adjustment for impairment of goodwill

-

57,218

30,916 4,325 Adjusted operating loss from continuing

operations (non-GAAP)

(57,557)

(60,885)

(52,327) (7,320)















Net loss attributable to 500.com Limited from

continuing operations

(96,497)

(137,798)

(95,788) (13,400) Net loss attributable to 500.com Limited

(96,497)

(137,798)

(95,788) (13,400) Adjustment for share-based compensation

expenses

42,721

20,203

15,175 2,123 Adjustment for impairment of goodwill

-

57,218

30,916 4,325 Adjusted net loss attributable to 500.com Limited

from continuing operations (non-GAAP)

(53,776)

(60,377)

(49,697) (6,952) Adjusted net loss attributable to 500.com Limited

(non-GAAP)

(53,776)

(60,377)

(49,697) (6,952)















Losses per share attributable to 500.com Limited

(non-GAAP)-Basic and diluted













Net loss from continuing operations (non-GAAP)

(0.13)

(0.14)

(0.12) (0.02) Net loss (non-GAAP)

(0.13)

(0.14)

(0.12) (0.02)















Losses per ADS* attributable to 500.com Limited

(non-GAAP)-Basic and diluted













Net loss from continuing operations (non-GAAP)

(1.30)

(1.41)

(1.16) (0.16) Net loss (non-GAAP)

(1.30)

(1.41)

(1.16) (0.16)















Basic

423,278,359

428,561,237

429,912,365 429,912,365 Diluted

423,278,359

428,561,237

429,912,365 429,912,365















* American Depositary Shares, which are traded on the NYSE. Each ADS represents ten Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

SOURCE 500.com Limited