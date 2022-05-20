50th Anniversary Season of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Charges Onto MAVTV Motorsports Network, Racing Legends Added to Broadcast Booth Each Race

"The Pro Motocross Championship continues to be one of the most exciting, authentic racing series in the world and I am honored that MAVTV is celebrating the 50th anniversary season alongside dedicated fans and core industry supporters around the globe," said Bob Dillner, Senior Director of Programming & Development for MAVTV. "For the first time in MAVTV's history, we will be carrying the race live on MAVTV Plus, which is available to fans globally. We are also thrilled to welcome some of the most celebrated motocross veterans and legends joining us for each broadcast. This championship and broadcast lineup is set to create one of the most exciting seasons in motocross history."

The Champions Return: World-Class Commentary, World-Class Broadcasts On All Screens.

To celebrate what will be a landmark year for the series, MAVTV broadcasts will welcome legends of the sport as analysts - bringing unique and invaluable insight from past MX glory.

Ricky Carmichael : The "GOAT" needs no introduction. With more than seven AMA Motocross 450cc championships to his name, coupled with five Supercross 450cc titles, Ricky is returning to the airwaves to bring his unparalleled insight from racing dirtbikes and trucks alike. The legend is back.

The "GOAT" needs no introduction. With more than seven AMA Motocross 450cc championships to his name, coupled with five Supercross 450cc titles, Ricky is returning to the airwaves to bring his unparalleled insight from racing dirtbikes and trucks alike. The legend is back. James "Bubba" Stewart: In addition to his 50 supercross victories and four titles, 48 AMA Motocross Championship wins and three titles, and two Motocross of Nations titles, he was also dubbed "The Fastest Man on the Planet" and was the second rider to win every race and moto in an AMA Motocross season. And when he wasn't dazzling fans with speed and antics on the track, he was bringing Hollywood to the sport by hosting his own hit TV show, Bubba's World , that attracted core industry viewers and wider sports audiences alike.

In addition to his 50 supercross victories and four titles, 48 AMA Motocross Championship wins and three titles, and two Motocross of Nations titles, he was also dubbed "The Fastest Man on the Planet" and was the second rider to win every race and moto in an AMA Motocross season. And when he wasn't dazzling fans with speed and antics on the track, he was bringing Hollywood to the sport by hosting his own hit TV show, , that attracted core industry viewers and wider sports audiences alike. Ryan Villopoto : No nonsense, just titles. Villapoto is joining MAVTV broadcasts to deliver commentary and perspectives from his legendary career highlighted by bringing Team Green (Kawasaki) four Supercross championships and three Outdoors titles.

No nonsense, just titles. Villapoto is joining MAVTV broadcasts to deliver commentary and perspectives from his legendary career highlighted by bringing Team Green (Kawasaki) four Supercross championships and three Outdoors titles. Jeremy McGrath : The "King of Supercross" returns to the airwaves - reflecting on his seven Supercross championships and overall racing glory, while injecting his always bright personality into the commentary. The 1996 AMA Pro Athlete of the Year and FMX pioneer will open up the season at Pala.

The "King of Supercross" returns to the airwaves - reflecting on his seven Supercross championships and overall racing glory, while injecting his always bright personality into the commentary. The 1996 AMA Pro Athlete of the Year and FMX pioneer will open up the season at Pala. Broc Glover : Six AMA National Championships racked up between 1976 and 1988 solidified Broc's place into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2000. He held down the record in titles for nearly 20 years, until Ricky Carmichael came along in 2003.

Six AMA National Championships racked up between 1976 and 1988 solidified Broc's place into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2000. He held down the record in titles for nearly 20 years, until came along in 2003. Adam Cianciarulo , Jeff Emig , Rick Johnson , and David Bailey will also join MAVTV throughout the season as guest analysts - rounding out the star-studded lineup.

"Pro Motocross continues to ascend to new levels in athlete competition, industry growth and global expansion - and having authentic partners like Lucas Oil and MAVTV are more important than ever for the sport," said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing, organizers of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. "Through our partnership with MAVTV, we're able to broadcast live events to our dedicated core audiences, as well as reach new supporters across the world who will have live and on-demand access to practices, competition and more compelling content to bring our riders and teams as close as they've ever been to the fans. This is an extremely exciting time for this industry and we can't wait to see how the 50th anniversary season unfolds."

Viewers can tune in to the majority of moto events, including live practice runs, on MAVTV or MAVTV Plus :

Fox Raceway - Pala, CA , Saturday, May 28, 2022

Practice airs live on MAVTV Plus at 1 p.m. ET



Moto 1 & Moto 2 air Live on MAVTV & MAVTV Plus - 4 p.m. & 6 p.m. ET

Guest Commentator - Jeremy McGrath , Rick Johnson

Hangtown - Rancho Cordova, CA - Saturday, June 4, 2022

Practice airs live on MAVTV Plus at 1 p.m. ET



Moto 1 & Moto 2 air Live on MAVTV & MAVTV Plus - 4 p.m. & 6 p.m. ET

Guest Commentator - Broc Glover

Thunder Valley - Lakewood, CO - Saturday, June 11, 2022

Practice airs live on MAVTV Plus at 1 p.m. ET



Moto 1 & Moto 2 air Live on MAVTV & MAVTV Plus - 5 p.m. ET & 6 p.m. ET

Guest Commentator - Ricky Carmichael

High Point - Mt. Morris, PA - Saturday, June 18, 2022

Practice airs live on MAVTV Plus at 10 a.m. ET



Moto 1 & Moto 2 air Live on MAVTV & MAVTV Plus - 1 p.m. & 3 p.m. ET

Guest Commentator - Damon Bradshaw

Red Bud - Red Bud - Saturday, July 2, 2022

Practice airs live on MAVTV Plus at 10 a.m. ET



Moto 1 & Moto 2 air Live on MAVTV & MAVTV Plus - 1 p.m. & 4 p.m. ET

Guest Commentator - Ricky Carmichael

Southwick - Southwick, MA - Saturday, July 9, 2022

Practice airs live on MAVTV Plus at 10 a.m. ET



Moto 1 & Moto 2 air Live on MAVTV & MAVTV Plus - 2:30 p.m. ET & 3:30 p.m. ET

Guest Commentator - Ricky Carmichael

Spring Creek - Millville, MN - Saturday, July 16, 2022

Practice airs live on MAVTV Plus at 11 a.m. ET



Moto 1 & Moto 2 air Live on MAVTV & MAVTV Plus - 2 p.m. ET & 4 p.m. ET

Guest Commentator - Adam Cianciarulo

Washougal - Washougal, WA - Saturday, July 23, 2022

Practice airs live on MAVTV Plus at 1 p.m. ET



Moto 1 & Moto 2 air Live on MAVTV & MAVTV Plus - 4 p.m. & 6 p.m. ET

Guest Commentator - Ryan Villopoto

Unadilla - New Berlin, NY - Saturday, August 13, 2022

Practice airs live on MAVTV Plus at 10 a.m. ET



Moto 1 & Moto 2 air Live on MAVTV & MAVTV Plus - 1 p.m. & 3 p.m. ET

Guest Commentator - Jeff Emig

Budds Creek - Mechanicsville, MD - Saturday, August 20, 2022

Practice airs live on MAVTV Plus at 10 a.m. ET



Moto 1 & Moto 2 air Live on MAVTV & MAVTV Plus - 1 p.m. & 3 p.m. ET

Guest Commentator - James Stewart

Ironman - Crawfordsville, IN - Saturday, August 27, 2022

Practice airs live on MAVTV Plus at 10 a.m. ET



Moto 1 & Moto 2 air Live on MAVTV & MAVTV Plus - 1 p.m. & 3 p.m. ET

Guest Commentator - TBD

Fox Raceway - Pala, CA - Saturday, September 3, 2022

Practice airs live on MAVTV Plus at 1 p.m. ET



Moto 1 & Moto 2 air Live on MAVTV & MAVTV Plus - 4 p.m. & 6 p.m. ET

Guest Commentator - David Bailey

*All-Star Commentator lineup subject to change

MAVTV is available on a total of 220 providers across cable, satellite, telco, and digital broadcast platforms - including AT&T U-verse , Charter/Spectrum , DIRECTV, Fios by Verizon , FuboTV , YouTube TV , Mediacom , Hulu, and many more. Race fans who don't have MAVTV Motorsports Network should contact their local cable, pay TV provider, or other subscription service provider to get details on how to add it to their channel lineup. A full list of providers , shows , and scheduled broadcasts can be found by visiting www.MAVTV.com.

For more information on the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship or MAVTV programming, please contact [email protected].

MX Sports Pro Racing

MX Sports Pro Racing manages and produces the world's most prestigious motocross series - the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The industry leader in off road powersport event production and management, its mission is to showcase the sport of professional motocross competition at events throughout the United States. Through its various racing properties, partnerships and affiliates, MX Sports Pro Racing organizes events for thousands of action sports athletes each year and attracts millions of motorsports spectators. Visit www.mxsportsproracing.com.

