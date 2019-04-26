50th Annual Pilgrimage To Manzanar - A Look Back & Forward Through One Woman's And Her Family's Eyes

Over 1,000 people, many of whom were unjustly incarcerated in stable like barracks and sent to the wasteland desert of Manzanar, gather to honor and remember at the 50th Annual Manzanar Pilgrimage - https://manzanarcommittee.org/2019-manzanar-pilgrimage/

Manzanar was the first of the American concentration camps in which more than 120,000 Americans who happened to be of Japanese descent were unjustly incarcerated in stables behind barbed wire, watch towers and soldier's guns during World War II largely because of discrimination and xenophobia. This was one of the most blatant violations of Constitutional rights in the history of the United States.

See the stable-like barracks they were forced to live in and feel the hot unforgiving heat and blinding sun that the internees faced. See and touch one camp and hear 10,000 different stories of strength and overcoming unsurmountable odds, forgiving without bitterness and going on to lead successful lives, families and businesses.



