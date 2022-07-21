51% of Biodiesel Market Growth to Originate from APAC During the Forecast Period (2021-2025)

Market Segmentation

By Application (Transport Fuel, Power Generations, and Others)

By Type (Vegetable Oil, Animal Fat, and Others)

The global biodiesel market share growth by the vegetable oil segment will be significant during the forecast period. Vegetable oil can be used in CI engines through fuel modifications because vegetable oil cannot be used in engines in its raw form. It must be converted to a more engine-friendly fuel known as biodiesel. Biodiesel has a comparable energy density, cetane number, heat of vaporization, and a stoichiometric air/fuel ratio to mineral diesel.

By Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA)

51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Indonesia and Thailand are the key markets for global biodiesel in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. Increasing demand for biofuel will facilitate the global biodiesel market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Company Profiles

ALTEN Group

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Argent Energy UK Limited

BIOX Corp.

Bunge Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

Louis Dreyfus Co. BV

RB FUELS

Renewable Energy Group Inc.

Wilmar International Ltd.

The global biodiesel market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for biofuel is one of the key factors driving the growth of the biodiesel market. Governments of various countries, such as the US and Germany , are supporting the use of biofuel as an energy source to reduce the reliance on imported crude oil.

The biofuel from spent bleaching earth will fuel the biodiesel market growth. In recent years, the spent bleaching clay is recycled using the base-catalyzed transesterification technique to produce biofuel at a reduced raw material cost.

The high operating costs of biodiesel is a major challenge for the biodiesel market growth. In 2020, the average price of crude oil was $39.68 per barrel. This price decreased to less than $11.24 per barrel on April 21, 2020 . The decrease in crude oil prices will bring more challenges for the adoption of biodiesel during the forecast period.

COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis

Owing to the high mortality rate of COVID-19, various production units, including those of coal and consumable fuels, were temporarily closed in 2020. This impacted the growth of the biodiesel market in the region in 2020 and 2021. However, operations in various industries gradually restarted with a limited capacity while maintaining social distancing norms, which is expected to stabilize market growth during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Coal and consumable fuels

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five force summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Transport fuel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Transport fuel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Transport fuel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Power generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Feedstock type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Feedstock type

6.3 Vegetable oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Vegetable oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Vegetable oil - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Animal fats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Animal fats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Animal fats - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Market opportunity by Feedstock type

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 33: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 51: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ALTEN Group

Exhibit 54: ALTEN Group - Overview



Exhibit 55: ALTEN Group - Business segments



Exhibit 56: ALTEN Group - Key news



Exhibit 57: ALTEN Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: ALTEN Group - Segment focus

11.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 59: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key news



Exhibit 62: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

11.5 Argent Energy UK Limited

Exhibit 64: Argent Energy UK Limited - Overview



Exhibit 65: Argent Energy UK Limited - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Argent Energy UK Limited - Key offerings

11.6 BIOX Corp.

Exhibit 67: BIOX Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 68: BIOX Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 69: BIOX Corp. - Key offerings

11.7 Bunge Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Bunge Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Bunge Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Bunge Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Bunge Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 74: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Cargill Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 77: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Louis Dreyfus Co. BV

Exhibit 78: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Overview



Exhibit 79: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Key news



Exhibit 81: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Segment focus

11.10 RB FUELS

Exhibit 83: RB FUELS - Overview



Exhibit 84: RB FUELS - Product and service



Exhibit 85: RB FUELS - Key offerings

11.11 Renewable Energy Group Inc.

Exhibit 86: Renewable Energy Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Renewable Energy Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Renewable Energy Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Renewable Energy Group Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 Wilmar International Ltd.

Exhibit 90: Wilmar International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Wilmar International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Wilmar International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Wilmar International Ltd. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 95: Research Methodology



Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 97: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations

