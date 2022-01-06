51% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Stone Paper Market: By Application (packaging paper, self adhesive paper, labelling papers, and others) and Region | Forecast to 2025

Jan 06, 2022, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stone Paper Market value is set to grow by USD 1.83 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 4.76% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio
The report on the stone paper market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for stone paper in APAC.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The expanding need for high-quality and efficient labeling will facilitate the stone paper market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
The Stone Paper Market Covers the Following Areas:
Stone Paper Market Sizing
Stone Paper Market Forecast
Stone Paper Market Analysis
The Stone Paper Market is segmented by Application (Packaging paper, Self adhesive paper, Labelling papers, and Others) and Geographic (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
The stone paper market share growth by the packaging paper segment has been significant. Through these insights, you can safely deduce transformation patterns in consumer behavior, which is crucial to gauge segment-wise revenue growth during 2021-2025 and embrace technologies to improve business efficiency.
Companies Mentioned
- Pishgaman Sanat Sabz Co.
- Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise Ltd.
- Shenzhen Stone Paper New Materials Co. Ltd.
- Sphera International
- Stone Paper Italia
- STP STONE PAPER GmbH
- Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co. Ltd.
- TBM Co. Ltd.
- The Stone Paper Company
- WestRock Co.
|
Stone Paper Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.76%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.83 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.70
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 51%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, Germany, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Pishgaman Sanat Sabz Co., Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise Ltd., Shenzhen Stone Paper New Materials Co. Ltd., Sphera International, Stone Paper Italia, STP STONE PAPER GmbH, Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co. Ltd., TBM Co. Ltd., The Stone Paper Company, and WestRock Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Packaging paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Self adhesive paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Labelling papers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
