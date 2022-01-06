51% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Stone Paper Market: By Application (packaging paper, self adhesive paper, labelling papers, and others) and Region | Forecast to 2025

The report on the stone paper market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for stone paper in APAC.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The expanding need for high-quality and efficient labeling will facilitate the stone paper market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The Stone Paper Market Covers the Following Areas:

Stone Paper Market Sizing

Stone Paper Market Forecast

Stone Paper Market Analysis

The Stone Paper Market is segmented by Application (Packaging paper, Self adhesive paper, Labelling papers, and Others) and Geographic (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The stone paper market share growth by the packaging paper segment has been significant. Through these insights, you can safely deduce transformation patterns in consumer behavior, which is crucial to gauge segment-wise revenue growth during 2021-2025 and embrace technologies to improve business efficiency.

Companies Mentioned

Pishgaman Sanat Sabz Co.

Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise Ltd.

Shenzhen Stone Paper New Materials Co. Ltd.

Sphera International

Stone Paper Italia

STP STONE PAPER GmbH

Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co. Ltd.

TBM Co. Ltd.

The Stone Paper Company

WestRock Co.

Stone Paper Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.76% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.70 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Pishgaman Sanat Sabz Co., Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise Ltd., Shenzhen Stone Paper New Materials Co. Ltd., Sphera International, Stone Paper Italia, STP STONE PAPER GmbH, Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co. Ltd., TBM Co. Ltd., The Stone Paper Company, and WestRock Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Packaging paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Self adhesive paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Labelling papers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

