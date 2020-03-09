51job, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call on March 16, 2020

SHANGHAI, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 51job, Inc. (Nasdaq: JOBS) ("51job" or the "Company"), a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China, announced today that it will release unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2019 ended December 31, 2019 after the market closes on Monday, March 16, 2020.

The Company's management will hold a conference call at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 16, 2020 (9:00 a.m. Beijing / Hong Kong time zone on March 17, 2020) to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results, operating performance and business outlook. To dial in to the call, please use the following telephone numbers:

US: +1-888-346-8982 International: +1-412-902-4272 Hong Kong: +852-3018-4992 Conference ID: 51job

The call will also be available live and on replay through 51job's investor relations website, http://ir.51job.com.

About 51job

Founded in 1998, 51job is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China. With a comprehensive suite of HR solutions, 51job meets the needs of enterprises and job seekers through the entire talent management cycle, from initial recruitment to employee retention and career development. The Company's main online recruitment platforms (http://www.51job.com, http://www.yingjiesheng.com, http://www.51jingying.com, http://www.lagou.com, and http://www.51mdd.com), as well as mobile applications, connect millions of people with employment opportunities every day. 51job also provides a number of other value-added HR services, including business process outsourcing, training, professional assessment, campus recruitment, executive search and compensation analysis. 51job has a call center in Wuhan and a nationwide network of sales and service locations spanning 37 cities across China.

