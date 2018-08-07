51Talk Holds Press Conference Detailing its "Road to 100k Online Filipino Teachers"

51Talk presented its current status and development in the Philippines and its future strategic planning to core mainstream media from the Philippines and China.

51Talk also discussed its plans on supporting the development of the ESL (English as a Second Language) industry in the Philippines through in-depth alliances and cooperation with the government, business community, academe, and other stakeholders.

Development in the Philippines

51Talk is a leading brand of online English education with the greatest number of Filipino English teachers. Established in China seven years ago, 51Talk was launched in the Philippines in 2012. 51Talk now provides lessons to more than 10,000,000 students in China.

According to Mr. Jack Huang, the founder and CEO of 51Talk, there is a strong demand for online English lessons for children in China, based on the fact that the household investment in education and English requirements for students have been on the rise. A report from Chinese Academy of Social Sciences shows that China has a large English consumer group of 300 million people. The English training market in China is as large as US$72B. The number of online English learners has reached 19.689 million, but the demand for online foreign teachers has exceeded 500,000. 16,000+ Filipinos are currently teaching online at 51Talk, and the demand will grow to 100,000 home-based online teachers in the Philippines in the next five years.

51Talk aims to promote the Filipino teachers in China. It also hopes to make Filipino online English teachers the new future of English language teaching (ELT).

Filipino Teachers for Chinese Students

Based on its experience, 51Talk said the Philippines ranks among the best English speaking countries in Asia. The Philippines has maintained its top two ranking in the IELTS English test in Asia over the years. It has also been rated as the country with the highest level of business English in the world.

Given all that, 51Talk has deployed a leading curriculum development team providing quality learning experience to Chinese children. Those who teach undergo extensive training before embarking as online home-based English teachers. Online teachers should have a college degree and can speak English well, and should have the capability to do home-based teaching by having a reliable internet connection and a good computer setup.

Even more crucial, Chinese children learn a lot from Filipino teachers, whom they often see as professional and passionate. It also helps that Filipino teachers and Chinese students share common cultural ground and the same time zone, making scheduling convenient for both teacher and students. 51Talk's platform has been available in the country for the last 7 years with training centers in key provinces like Bacolod, Baguio, Cavite, Cebu, Davao, Pampanga and Pasig.

Now, 51Talk has over 16,000 home-based Filipino teachers teaching online in total, and 10 million registered learners in China taking 3 million one-on-one online lessons every month.

51Talk was established in 2011 and was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in June 2016 with COE as its stock code. It is currently the leading brand for online English education in China and is the first Chinese online education company listed in the United States.

51Talk is headquartered in Beijing and has branches in seven cities: Shanghai, Wuhan, Guangzhou, Jinan, and Suzhou in China, and has presence in major cities in the Philippines. At present, the company has a total of 4000+ employees worldwide.

