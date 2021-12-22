52% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Permanent Magnets Market | Evolving Opportunities with Adams Magnetic Products & Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp. | 17000+ Technavio Report

For more insights on the permanent magnets market - View a FREE sample report in MINUTES

Permanent Magnets Market - Driver & Challenge

The permanent magnets market is driven by the increasing demand from the automobile sector. However, the factors such as fluctuating cost of raw materials may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Permanent Magnets Market - Revenue Generating Segmentation

The permanent magnets market share growth by the Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) magnets segment will be significant for revenue generation. Some of the factors which augment the growth of the NdFeB magnets segment across the globe include the increasing and extensive applications of NdFeB magnets in sectors such as electronics, military, automotive, heartcare, and others, along with limited availability of substitutes. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the permanent magnets market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Some of key Permanent Magnets Players:

The permanent magnets market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Adams Magnetic Products

Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp.

Bunting Magnetics Co.

Chengdu Galaxy Magnets Co. Ltd.

Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material Co.Ltd.

Electron Energy Corp.

Goudsmit Magnetics Groep BV

Hitachi Ltd.

Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd.

Yantai Dongxing Magnetic Materials Inc.

Permanent Magnets Market Material Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Neodymium iron boron magnets - size and forecast 2021-2026

Ferrite magnets - size and forecast 2021-2026

Samarium cobalt magnets - size and forecast 2021-2026

Alnico magnets - size and forecast 2021-2026

Permanent Magnets Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

Permanent Magnets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.10% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adams Magnetic Products, Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Bunting Magnetics Co., Chengdu Galaxy Magnets Co. Ltd., Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material Co.Ltd., Electron Energy Corp., Goudsmit Magnetics Groep BV, Hitachi Ltd., Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd., and Yantai Dongxing Magnetic Materials Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

