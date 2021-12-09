52% of growth to Originate from North America for UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market |Evolving Opportunities with BAE Systems Plc & CAE Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

The UAV flight training and simulation market covers the following areas:

The report on the UAV flight training and simulation market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies the growing need for UAV flight simulation as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the factors such as the growing emphasis on fully automated UAVs may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

The UAV flight training and simulation market analysis includes segmentation by type (HALE UAVs, MALE UAVs, and SUAVs), application (defense and commercial), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The UAV flight training and simulation market share growth by the HALE UAVs segment for revenue generation. New developments and programs will generate the need for an increased number of UAV operators, and consequently, for HALE UAV simulators. Various programs are in the pipeline, which aims at the development of various HALE UAVs, which will trigger the need for adept individuals.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the UAV flight training and simulation market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Companies Mentioned

The UAV flight training and simulation market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on the global footprint network, in-house manufacturing capabilities, product offerings, and investments in R&D to compete in the market.

BAE Systems Plc

CAE Inc.

HAVELSAN AS

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leonardo Spa

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Simlat Ltd.

Textron Inc.

Thales Group

UAV Flight Training And Simulation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 247.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, Israel, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BAE Systems Plc, CAE Inc., HAVELSAN AS, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Northrop Grumman Corp., Simlat Ltd., Textron Inc., and Thales Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

