$53.79 Billion SATCOM Equipment Markets - Global Forecast to 2027

Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market accounted for $22.08 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $53.79billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.



Growing demand in the aviation industry and rising need for uninterrupted communication in various industries are the major key factors driving market growth. Moreover, the growing usage of cloud-based services for ground mobility platform will provide ample opportunities for market growth. However, high component and manufacturing cost may hamper market growth.



Communications via satellite are the superior reliability unlike other forms of communication and provide superior performance as uniformity and speed. SATCOM consists of mainly an antenna, communication payload, transponder, switching systems, command, and control system. SATCOM equipment or satellite communication equipment are extensively used in a wide range of applications, including weather monitoring, telecommunications, navigation, military surveillance, etc.



On the basis of Technology, SATCOM Automatic Identification System has growing importance due to the increasing demand for a better identification system in maritime due to increasing maritime traffic. Satellite AIS is a vessel identification system used for collision avoidance, identification, location information.

By geography, Asia Pacific going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the rising usage of satellite antennas in automobiles and growing R&D activities related to SATCOM equipment in China and India.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Application Analysis

3.10 Emerging Markets

3.11 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market, By Satellite Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 CubeSat

5.3 Large

5.4 Medium

5.5 Small



6 Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Satcom Transmitter/Transponder

6.2.1 Modulator

6.2.2 Up Converter

6.2.3 High Power Amplifier

6.2.4 Encoder

6.3 Satcom Antenna

6.4 Satcom Transceiver

6.5 Satcom Receiver

6.6.1 Down Converter

6.6.2 Decoder

6.6.3 Low-Noise Amplifier

6.6.4 Demodulator

6.6 Satcom Modem/Router

6.7 Other Products



7 Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Satcom Automatic Identification System

7.3 Satcom-On-The-Pause (SOTP)

7.4 Satcom Telemetry

7.5 Satcom-On-The-Move (SOTM)

7.6 Satcom Very Small Aperture Terminal (Vsat)



8 Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Maritime Satcom Equipment

8.2.1 Unmanned Maritime Vehicles

8.2.2 Military Ships

8.2.3 Commercial Ships

8.3 Portable Satcom Equipment

8.3.1 Deployable/Flyaway

8.3.2 Handheld

8.3.3 Manpack

8.4 Land Fixed Satcom Equipment

8.4.1 Earth Stations

8.4.2 Command & Control Centers

8.5 Airborne Satcom Equipment

8.5.1 Commercial Aircraft

8.5.2 Military Aircraft

8.5.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

8.6 Land Mobile Satcom Equipment

8.6.1 Commercial Vehicles

8.6.2 Military Vehicles

8.6.3 Emergency Vehicles

8.6.4 Trains

8.6.5 Unmanned Ground Vehicles



9 Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Government & Defense

9.2.1 Military

9.2.2 Homeland Security & Emergency Management

9.2.3 Public Safety

9.3 Commercial

9.3.1 Telecom & IT

9.3.2 Scientific Research & Development

9.3.3 Transportation & Logistics

9.3.4 Media & Entertainment

9.3.5 Other Commercials

9.4 Civil Satellite Communications



10 Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Aselsan

12.2 Avl Technologies

12.3 Campbell Scientific

12.4 Cobham

12.5 General Dynamics

12.6 Gilat Satellite Networks

12.7 Harris

12.8 Holkirk Communications

12.9 Hughes Network Systems

12.10 Intellian Technologies

12.11 Iridium

12.12 L3 Technologies

12.13 Nd Satcom

12.14 Network Innovations

12.15 Newtec

12.16 Satcom Global

12.17 Viasat



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fh75p9



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

