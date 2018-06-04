53 million Americans Plan to Buy a Diamond between Thanksgiving and Valentine's Day

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey released by the Diamond Producers Association (DPA) and KRC Research found that over 53 million Americans (21%) plan to purchase a diamond between Thanksgiving and Valentine's Day, with men and millennials most likely to purchase these authentic symbols of love this holiday season. Of Americans who plan to buy a diamond, more than 20 million plan to buy a diamond engagement ring.

The survey confirmed that there is clear confusion among diamond purchasers about the differences between natural diamonds and laboratory-created diamonds, including differences in value, rarity, physical growth structure and origin.

"Diamonds shine especially bright this year," said gemologist and diamond expert Grant Mobley. "Consumers, especially Millennials, are seeking ways to share authentic, emotional and lasting symbols of love with the special people in their lives."

But Mobley warned that this year that the arrival of synthetic, or lab-created, diamonds can cause consumer confusion at the jewelry counter. He urged diamond shoppers to do their homework, so that they can ensure they are confidently buying a natural diamond.

Nearly half of diamond purchasers (44%) were unaware of the significant differences in value, rarity, physical growth structure and origin between natural diamonds and laboratory-created stones. However, more than seven in 10 (71%) became more likely to buy a natural diamond over a laboratory-created diamond as they learned the differences. The key differences between natural diamonds and laboratory-created diamonds include:

Natural diamonds are significantly more valuable than laboratory-created diamonds.

Each natural diamond is rare because it is unique and authentic; laboratory-created diamonds are not rare because they can be made in unlimited quantities.

Natural diamonds can take millions or even billions of years to be created in the earth; laboratory-created diamonds are typically made in two weeks.

Natural diamonds and laboratory-created diamonds have easily detectable differences in their physical growth structures.

The survey found that three-quarters (78%) of Americans are more likely to consider purchasing a natural diamond once they learn of the positive social, economic and wildlife conservation impacts of the diamond industry. Key facts that influence purchasing decisions include:

The diamond industry supports 10 million jobs around the world and contributes $8.4 billion a year to African economies.

a year to African economies. Investments by the diamond industry protect vulnerable wildlife around the world, including thousands of caribou, grizzly bears, and elephants.

99.8% of diamonds on the market are certified conflict free through the Kimberley Process.

Conducted November 5-7 by KRC Research, the survey assessed a nationally representative population of over 1,000 U.S adults aged 18 and over. The new survey adds to a body of credible and statistically significant surveys conducted by DPA. This research underpins the steady demand for diamonds, appreciation for the positive impact of the diamond industry, and the need for transparency about the differences between diamonds and laboratory-made diamonds.

About the Diamond Producers Association (DPA):

The Diamond Producers Association is an international alliance of the world's leading diamond mining companies who are united in their commitment to best-in-class ethical and sustainable operations and transparent business practices. Together, DPA members represent the majority of the world diamond production. The DPA mission is to protect and promote the integrity and reputation of diamonds, and of the diamond industry.

http://diamondproducers.com

https://facebook.com/DiamondProducersAssociation

https://twitter.com/DPAssociation

https://www.linkedin.com/company/12900616

SOURCE Diamond Producers Association (DPA)

Related Links

http://diamondproducers.com

