53% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Turbine Control System Market | Enabling Cross-vendor Compatibility to Boost the Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Turbine Control System Market: Driver

Universal Turbine monitoring and control system bringing cross-vendor compatibility to drive growth. With increased spending on research and development by most of the prominent vendors, the market is experiencing a spectrum of advances in technology. For instance, Emerson provides modern control systems on all Siemens Industrial turbines. As the former original OEM of these turbines, Emerson also provides expert solutions and upgrades to the industrial turbines. Similarly, PROEON has developed an array of control algorithms and software modules running on Rockwell ControlLogix and Siemens S7 PLC controllers. These systems provide interchangeable hardware and portable software, greater standardization, supplier independence as well as upgradable technology with global support from established companies, thereby facilitating cross-vendor compatibility. This, in turn, is propelling the growth of the turbine control system market.

Turbine Control System Market: Challenge

In general, operational data of wind turbines are recorded by the SCADA system and are intended for operation and performance monitoring to assess the health of the wind turbines. However, the operational data recorded in a SCADA system often varies with the wind turbine type but usually include other factors such as wind speed, wind direction, yaw angle, pitch angle, active power, reactive power, generator current, generator speed, gearbox temperature, generator winding temperature, and ambient temperature. Comparing parameters over time and in terms of an operational level often introduces noticeable changes in the behavior of the system and limits the reliability of the data.

Turbine Control System Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the turbine control system market by Application (gas turbine, wind turbine, steam turbine, and hydro turbine) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The turbine control system market share growth by the gas turbine segment will be significant for revenue generation. There is a growing need for monitoring and controlling gas turbines to facilitate the smooth functioning of operations and reduce downtime. Gas turbine control systems operate in real-time, facilitate diagnostic online analysis, and record data in special diagnostic databases. This will fuel the demand for turbine control systems for gas turbine applications.

Turbine Control System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.82 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Heinzmann GmbH and Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Mita-Teknik, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, and Woodward Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

