$54.26 Billion Supply Chain Analytics Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

The "Supply Chain Analytics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Supply Chain Analytics market accounted for $13.69 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $54.26 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.



Rising need for process business data to improve efficiency and escalating awareness about the benefits of supply chain analytics. However, Budget limitations among enterprises are inhibiting the market.



Supply chain analytics is a right place to use analytic tools to look for a superior business position, because of its complexity and also it plays major role in a company's cost structure and profitability. Supply chain analytics goal is to improve forecasting and efficiency and be additional approachable to client needs. It is the function of statistics, mathematics sensor data, analytical modeling and machine learning techniques to find significant information and patterns in order, Transactional Shipment. It is used in decision making processes across organization verticals includes strategic alliances, technology, ERM and organizational infrastructure.



By end user, manufacturing segment held largest market share. In many regions due to product availability have been influence manufacturing companies to meet the increasing demand while maintaining the same marginal levels.



Based on geography, Asia Pacific dominates the global market. In this region, the growth of the market is influenced by rising responsiveness about the advantages of analytics solutions among organizations belonging to different end users.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Supply Chain Analytics Market, By Service

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Support and Maintenance Services

5.3 Professional Services

5.4 Integration Service

5.5 Consulting Service



6 Global Supply Chain Analytics Market, By Deployment Model

6.1 Introduction

6.2 On-Demand/Cloud-Based Deployment

6.3 On-Premise Deployment



7 Global Supply Chain Analytics Market, By Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Visualization And Reporting Tools

7.3 Transportation And Logistics Analytics

7.4 Supply Chain Planning And Procurement

7.5 Sales And Operations Planning (S&Op)

7.6 Manufacturing Analytics



8 Global Supply Chain Analytics Market, By Enterprise Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small & Medium Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprise



9 Global Supply Chain Analytics Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aerospace And Defence

9.3 Automotive

9.4 Healthcare And Life Sciences

9.5 High Tech And Electronics

9.6 Manufacturing

9.7 Retail And Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)

9.9 Other End Users



10 Global Supply Chain Analytics Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling



Birst, INC.

Capgemini S.A.

Genpact

IBM Corporation

Kinaxis INC.

Microstrategy

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute, INC.

Tableau

Wipro

Northrop Grumman

Theodore Wille Intergrade

United Technologies

Accenture

