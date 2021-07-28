54 Encore RV Resorts and Thousand Trails Campgrounds Earn 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award

Tripadvisor collects the customer reviews, ratings, and saves shared by travelers across the globe and uses the information to spotlight the very best destinations with the Travelers' Choice award. Only about 10% of businesses listed on Tripadvisor receive a Travelers' Choice award.

"Having 54 of our properties recognized with the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award, with nearly half of them elevated to the Hall of Fame, really sets the value of the customer experience at our RV resorts and campgrounds apart," said Pat Zamora, vice president of marketing for Encore and Thousand Trails. "This recognition is a testament to the tremendous work of our management teams across our portfolio and the overall experience they provide to our customers."

Guests can visit RVontheGo.com to book RV sites, tent sites, and a range of unique accommodations including yurts, cabins, cottages and even tiny houses, with a variety of features and amenities to complement every vacation. Providing a positive customer experience where guests feel at ease about their vacation choice is a goal across the more than 200 RV resorts and campgrounds in the portfolio.

To qualify for the Travelers' Choice award, a business must maintain an overall Tripadvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have received a minimum number of reviews in the 12-month period in which the data was analyzed, and been listed on Tripadvisor for at least one year.

About Encore and Thousand Trails

Encore RV resorts and Thousand Trails campgrounds are part of a network of more than 200 RV resorts and campgrounds across North America comprising more than 80,000 sites. Encore, Thousand Trails and their affiliates offer RV and outdoor recreation enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with resort-style amenities. For more information please visit RVontheGo.com.

