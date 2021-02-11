54% of Americans Believe the Worst of the Pandemic is Not Over as Demand for Vaccines Increases, Long Island University Hornstein Center National Poll Finds

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Results of a newly released Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling and Analysis national poll reveal that many Americans believe the worst of the pandemic is not over as demand for vaccines increases. Americans over age 60 with this belief were as high as 65%.

15% OF AMERICANS SAY THEY RECEIVED THE CORONAVIRUS VACCINE

Americans were asked if they received a coronavirus vaccine. 15% of respondents said yes.

74% OF AMERICANS WANT THE CORONAVIRUS VACCINE (UP FROM 71% IN DECEMBER 2020)

Americans were asked if they would agree to be vaccinated if an FDA approved coronavirus vaccine was available right now. Of the respondents, 74% said yes, which is tracking significantly higher from 38% in October 2020 and slightly higher than 71% in December 2020 through national polls conducted by Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling & Analysis.

77% OF AMERICANS OVER AGE 60 WANT TO BE VACCINATED IMMEDIATELY OR WITHIN THE MONTH

Americans over age 60 are most interested in the immediate availability of the coronavirus vaccine. 77% of Americans over age 60 said they would get the vaccine within a month of availability. CDC data indicate over 44 million vaccine doses have been administered to date in the United States.

DO YOU BELIEVE THE WORST OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IS OVER?

65% OF AMERICANS OVER AGE 60 SAY NO; 45% OF AMERICANS AGE 18 TO 29 SAY NO

Respondents were asked if they believed the worst of the pandemic was over. Overall, 54% of respondents said no. 65% of Americans over 60 years old said no. 56% of Americans aged 45-60 said no. 49% of Americans aged 30-44 said no. 45% of Americans age 18 to 29 said no. Older Americans were more concerned that the pandemic had not yet peaked than younger Americans.

78% OF AMERICANS REMAIN CONCERNED OVER RISK OF FAMILY CONTRACTING THE CORONAVIRUS

Americans were asked how concerned they were about someone in their family becoming seriously ill from the coronavirus. 78% of respondents said they are somewhat or seriously concerned. Respondents with the highest concern that they or someone in their family could become seriously ill from the coronavirus are Democrats (89%) followed by Independents/other (73%) and Republicans (68%). 80% of respondents over age 60 were also somewhat or very concerned over family risks from the coronavirus.

78% OF AMERICANS AGREE THAT WEARING MASKS IN PUBLIC REDUCES THE SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS

While political differences remain in Americans' belief that wearing a mask in public reduces the spread of the coronavirus, 78% of Americans agree that it does. When asked if wearing masks reduces the spread of coronavirus, 93% of Democrats said yes; 73% of Independents said yes; and 63% of Republicans said yes.

STATE VACCINATION PLANS AND CDC AUTHORIZED VACCINES

Each state health department has a tailored plan for vaccination rollout in the United States. Currently, the two vaccines that are authorized and recommended to prevent COVID-19 by the CDC are Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

METHODOLOGY

This Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling, and Analysis online poll was conducted through SurveyMonkey from January 21 – 22, 2021 among a national sample of 1,622 adults ages 18 and up. Respondents for this survey were selected from over 2.5 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. Data for this week have been weighted for age and gender using the Census Bureau's American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States. The modeled error estimate for this survey is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

ABOUT THE LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY STEVEN S. HORNSTEIN CENTER FOR POLICY, POLLING, AND ANALYSIS

The Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling, and Analysis conducts independent polling, empirical research, and analysis on a wide range of public issues. Our studies inform the public and policy makers about critical issues, attitudes, and trends shaping the world. Visit liu.edu/Hornstein for more information and results from this national poll.

ABOUT LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY

Long Island University, founded in 1926, continues to redefine higher education, providing high quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, LIU offers over 250 degree programs, with a network of 270,000 alumni that includes industry leaders and entrepreneurs across the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

