54% of the Growth in Floating Power Plant Market from APAC | Ciel & Terre international and General Electric Co. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

Floating Power Plant Market Segmentation Highlights

Revenue-generating Segment Insights

Technology

Non-renewable: The non-renewable technology segment held the largest floating power plant market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing popularity of fossil fuel floating power plants. These plants produce electricity by burning carbon fuels such as oil, coal, or natural gas. Fossil fuel floating power plants offer the flexibility of fuel usage rather than depending on fuel import. Hence, they help save costs significantly influencing the growth of this segment.



Renewable

Regional Analysis

Geography

APAC: 54% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan is the key market for the floating power plant market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Frequent power outages, ongoing rapid developments in the industrial sector, and rapid urbanization due to the heavy inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) will facilitate the floating power plant market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

MEA



Europe



North America



South America

Floating Power Plant Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The floating power plant market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Players Covered in this Report are:

Ciel & Terre international: The company offers the highest quality floating power plants with sizes ranging from 100 kWp to 100+ MWp through research and development and external product development collaborations.

Ciel & Terre international: The company offers the highest quality floating power plants with sizes ranging from 100 kWp to 100+ MWp through research and development and external product development collaborations. General Electric Co.: The company offers a floating power plant built on a ship that can travel to anywhere in the world and provide power to onshore communities.

Ideol SA: The company offers floating offshore wind power plants.

Karadeniz Holding: The company offers a floating power plant fleet for short, medium, and long-term energy solutions through its subsidiary named Karpowership.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.: The company offers a floating power plant equipped with a high-performance gas turbine and gas engine.

The company offers a floating power plant equipped with a high-performance gas turbine and gas engine. Kyocera Corp.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Siemens AG

Wartsila Corp.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.

Floating Power Plant Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The floating power plant market report covers the following areas:

Floating Power Plant Market FAQs

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist floating power plant market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the floating power plant market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the floating power plant market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the floating power plant market, vendors

Floating Power Plant Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.99% Market growth 2021-2025 9871.28 MW Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 27.05 Regional analysis APAC, MEA, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries Indonesia, Ghana, Lebanon, Iraq, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ciel & Terre international, General Electric Co., Ideol SA, Karadeniz Holding, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kyocera Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, Wartsila Corp., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis : Renewable Electricity

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (MW)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Technology

5.3 Non-renewable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Non-renewable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (MW)



Exhibit 18: Non-renewable - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Renewable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Renewable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (MW)



Exhibit 20: Renewable - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (MW)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (MW)



Exhibit 28: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (MW)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (MW)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (MW)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (MW)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (MW)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (MW)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography (MW)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ciel & Terre international

Exhibit 43: Ciel & Terre international - Overview



Exhibit 44: Ciel & Terre international - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Ciel & Terre international - Key offerings

10.4 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 46: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 47: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 48: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Ideol SA

10.6 Karadeniz Holding

Exhibit 54: Karadeniz Holding - Overview



Exhibit 55: Karadeniz Holding - Product and service



Exhibit 56: Karadeniz Holding - Key offerings

10.7 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 57: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Kyocera Corp.

Exhibit 61: Kyocera Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Kyocera Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Kyocera Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 64: Kyocera Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Kyocera Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 69: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Siemens AG

Exhibit 71: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 72: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.11 Wartsila Corp.

Exhibit 75: Wartsila Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Wartsila Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Wartsila Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 78: Wartsila Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Wartsila Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology



Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 87: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

