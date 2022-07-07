54% of the Growth in Floating Power Plant Market from APAC | Ciel & Terre international and General Electric Co. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

Jul 07, 2022, 10:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The market outlook report titled Floating Power Plant Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been added to Technavio's latest offerings. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global floating power plant market as a part of the global renewable electricity market. The report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years which will determine the levels of growth of the floating power plant market during the forecast period. The report predicts the market to witness influential growth due to factors including the surge in the need for alternate power solutions and the emergence of hybrid floating solar power plants. However, the high project cost will be one of the major factors likely to limit the market growth during the forecast period.
For more insights on key market dynamics impacting the market, View market sample
Revenue-generating Segment Insights
- Technology
- Non-renewable: The non-renewable technology segment held the largest floating power plant market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing popularity of fossil fuel floating power plants. These plants produce electricity by burning carbon fuels such as oil, coal, or natural gas. Fossil fuel floating power plants offer the flexibility of fuel usage rather than depending on fuel import. Hence, they help save costs significantly influencing the growth of this segment.
- Renewable
Regional Analysis
- Geography
- APAC: 54% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan is the key market for the floating power plant market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Frequent power outages, ongoing rapid developments in the industrial sector, and rapid urbanization due to the heavy inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) will facilitate the floating power plant market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- MEA
- Europe
- North America
- South America
Download Sample Report and Get Segment-based Market share and growth contribution
- The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.
- Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- The floating power plant market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Top Players Covered in this Report are:
- Ciel & Terre international: The company offers the highest quality floating power plants with sizes ranging from 100 kWp to 100+ MWp through research and development and external product development collaborations.
- General Electric Co.: The company offers a floating power plant built on a ship that can travel to anywhere in the world and provide power to onshore communities.
- Ideol SA: The company offers floating offshore wind power plants.
- Karadeniz Holding: The company offers a floating power plant fleet for short, medium, and long-term energy solutions through its subsidiary named Karpowership.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.: The company offers a floating power plant equipped with a high-performance gas turbine and gas engine.
- Kyocera Corp.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Wartsila Corp.
- Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.
Have more queries pertaining to the vendor offerings and market share contribution? Request for Sample Report
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The floating power plant market report covers the following areas:
- Floating Power Plant Market Size
- Floating Power Plant Market Trends
- Floating Power Plant Market Industry Analysis
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist floating power plant market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the floating power plant market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the floating power plant market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the floating power plant market, vendors
Solar PV Market in APAC by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Renewable Distributed Energy Generation (RDEG) Technologies Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Solar Central Inverters Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Floating Power Plant Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.99%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
9871.28 MW
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
27.05
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, MEA, Europe, North America, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 54%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Indonesia, Ghana, Lebanon, Iraq, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Ciel & Terre international, General Electric Co., Ideol SA, Karadeniz Holding, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kyocera Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, Wartsila Corp., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis : Renewable Electricity
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (MW)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Technology
- 5.3 Non-renewable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Non-renewable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (MW)
- Exhibit 18: Non-renewable - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Renewable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Renewable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (MW)
- Exhibit 20: Renewable - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Technology
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 22: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (MW)
- Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (MW)
- Exhibit 28: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (MW)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (MW)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (MW)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography (MW)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive Scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Ciel & Terre international
- Exhibit 43: Ciel & Terre international - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Ciel & Terre international - Product and service
- Exhibit 45: Ciel & Terre international - Key offerings
- 10.4 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 46: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 47: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 48: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 49: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Ideol SA
- 10.6 Karadeniz Holding
- Exhibit 54: Karadeniz Holding - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Karadeniz Holding - Product and service
- Exhibit 56: Karadeniz Holding - Key offerings
- 10.7 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 57: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 59: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Kyocera Corp.
- Exhibit 61: Kyocera Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Kyocera Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: Kyocera Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 64: Kyocera Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: Kyocera Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 66: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 68: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 69: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 71: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 10.11 Wartsila Corp.
- Exhibit 75: Wartsila Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Wartsila Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: Wartsila Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 78: Wartsila Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: Wartsila Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 80: Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 85: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 87: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article