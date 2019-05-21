$542,465 Failure to Warn Verdict in Pradaxa Blood Thinner Trial in Hartford, CT

HARTFORD, Conn., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neal Moskow of Ury & Moskow, Fairfield, Connecticut and Andy Childers of Childers, Schlueter & Smith of Atlanta, Georgia are pleased to announce that they recovered a $542,465 failure to warn verdict for Eugene Roberto of North Tonawanda, NY. The jury also found that punitive damages are warranted, so that in accordance with Connecticut law, the trial judge will now assess punitive damages of up to $1,095,000 on top of the compensatory damages awarded by the jury. The case, Roberto vs. Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., involved a 75-year-old man with a 40+ year history of GERD and documented mild renal impairment who had a life-threatening upper GI bleed on January 30, 2014 requiring a 10-day hospitalization and multi-month recovery thereafter. The matter was tried in Hartford Superior Court, Complex Litigation Docket between April 30, 2019 and the return of verdict on May 17, 2019. The jury deliberated over three days. In total, there were 18 witnesses (6 live, 12 on video including the prescriber and treater) and approximately 100 documents admitted at trial. Also on the trial team with Andy and Neal were Emily Acosta of the Childers firm and Yvette Ferrer of Ferrer, Poirot & Wansbrough, Atlanta, Georgia.

