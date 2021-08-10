54D Announces Four New Locations as Part of Expansion Plans

The new Miami Design District studio will be equipped with state-of-the-art fitness and recovery equipment. 54D is a 9-week program that combines high-intensity training, custom nutrition, recovery and community. 54D has a no-excuses approach to fitness, which the 54D team considers crucial in order to deliver measurable results.

"We have built an amazing community in South Florida with our Coral Gables studio and are looking forward to continuing to grow our local 54D family with our new Miami Design District location," said Rodrigo Garduño, Founder and Creator of 54D. "We already have a waitlist for the new facility and are excited to welcome our new members."

Garduño is a former professional soccer player who first founded 54D in 2012 in Mexico City. He then brought his innovative approach to fitness to the U.S when he opened the brand's Coral Gables location in 2019. Last year, the program became a global sensation as Garduño began offering free online workouts via his Instagram account. The videos attracted over 35,000 people watching live and another 150,000 streaming later. To better serve 54D's followers from all over the world, 54D launched an online program in July 2020, 54D ON, a 9-week online program that takes the brand's signature system to a global audience. The program can be done from anywhere in the world and offers the most comprehensive online fitness program currently on the market.

"Our online program has allowed us to reach thousands of people around the world, but we still believe in the brick-and-mortar model," said Omar Yunes, CEO of 54D. "We want to bring the in-person experience to new markets as the brand continues to grow. Our U.S. expansion is currently underway with the new Miami Design District studio opening soon and the Hallandale, New York and LA locations already in the works."

54D's followers include top supermodels, elite professional athletes and chart-topping singers from all over the world, including: Adriana Lima, Alex Rodriguez, Fonseca, Juanes, Jorge Posada and more.

54D currently has locations in Coral Gables, Fla., Mexico and Colombia. The program is designed to break both physical and mental barriers with a focus on discipline. For more information, please visit www.54d.com and www.54d-on.com.

