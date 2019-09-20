$55 Billion Hydrogen Fuel Cells Markets - Global Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrogen Fuel Cells - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hydrogen Fuel Cells market accounted for $476.78 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $55,061.4 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 69.5% during the forecast period.



Rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, increasing demand in the telecommunications, automotive and residential micro-CHP sector, and diminishing dependence on non-renewable energy sources are some of the factors boosting the market growth. However, the high cost of switching to this technology and reduced hydrogen refilling stations are restraining the market growth. Moreover, expanding the take-up of novel techniques for the decrease in fuel costs among the fuel makers is providing ample growth opportunities for the market.



A hydrogen fuel cell is a device that changes over hydrogen and oxygen into water, and all the while produces electricity. In a hydrogen fuel cells device, the flow of chemicals into cells is continuous, thereby ensuring that the battery does not go dead. Hydrogen fuel cells are being used as an alternative fuel in automobiles, in portable power systems, and also for power generation.



Based on the product, the air-cooled type segment is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period, because this type uses two primary methods, like active and passive methods. Both of these methods offer efficient and cost-effective cooling, which promote their growth. By Geography, Asia Pacific is significantly growing during the forecast period due to the increasing population and growing disposable income.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

5.3 Polymer Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells

5.4 Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

5.5 Other Types

5.5.1 Phosphoric acid fuel cells

5.5.2 Alkaline fuel cells



6 Global Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Water-cooled Type

6.3 Air-cooled Type



7 Global Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Transport

7.3 Stationary

7.4 Portable



8 Global Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Toshiba Corporation

10.2 Sunrise Power

10.3 SFC Energy AG

10.4 Plug Power Inc

10.5 Pearl Hydrogen

10.6 Panasonic Corporation

10.7 Nedstack Fuel Cells Technology B.V.

10.8 Intelligent Energy

10.9 Hyster-Yale Group

10.10 Hydrogenics

10.11 Fuelcell Energy

10.12 Doosan Fuel Cell

10.13 ClearEdge Power

10.14 Ballard Power

10.15 AFC Energy PLC



