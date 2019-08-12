55places Announces the 25 Best Value Communities for Active Adults in 2019

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Value can be a subjective term, but one thing is certain: today's active adults are looking for an enriching lifestyle and attractive amenities at an affordable price, and the communities combining all three elements are getting noticed. For the seventh consecutive year, 55places.com , the country's number one resource for anyone seeking information about age-restricted and active lifestyle communities, has named the 25 Best Value Active Adult Communities . Taking the top spot in 2019 is Four Seasons at The Lakes of Cane Bay of Summerville, South Carolina.

To identify this year's list, 55places analyzed several factors, including average price per square foot, construction dates, range of amenity options, lifestyle clubs, homeowners' association fees, resident reviews, local property taxes, and cost of living in the surrounding area.

Four Seasons at The Lakes of Cane Bay, which began construction in 2015 and will include 800 homes upon completion, is a 55+ neighborhood within the Cane Bay Plantation master-planned community, located about 25 miles northwest of Charleston. Thoughtfully designed by K. Hovnanian Homes, most residences are single-level, and include spacious kitchens, open entertainment spaces, and oversized closets. Top amenities include a fitness center, an indoor and outdoor pool, courts for pickleball, bocce, and tennis, while its lakefront location provide access to boating, fishing, and other water activities.

"Active adults don't have to sacrifice quality to attain a luxurious-feeling retirement," said Bill Ness, CEO and founder of 55places.com . "Four Seasons at The Lakes of Cane Bay, along with the other 24 communities ranked, offer a vibrant lifestyle, inviting amenities, and well-crafted homes at a reasonable price. Buyers looking to get the most for their money should start by exploring the options identified this year."

Eight different states are represented on the list with four communities apiece in Arizona and South Carolina, and 12 in Florida. The array of options available to homebuyers provide ample opportunity to find the right fit within a variety of price points. To learn more about the 25 Best Value Active Adult Communities of 2019, visit www.55places.com .

