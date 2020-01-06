55places.com Names On Top of the World as Best Community of 2019

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a homebuying survey recently conducted by 55places.com, 43 percent of participants––97% of whom were 55 and older––only plan to move to an active adult community. So for the millions of visitors who are using the company to find their next best place to live, having access to comprehensive information is a big part of the home search process. This is why for the sixth consecutive year, 55places.com today announced its best active adult community, and for the first time ever, On Top of the World took the No. 1 spot .

In addition to winning the best community of 2019, On Top of the World has also taken the No. 1 spot on this year’s most popular and best-selling lists. To learn more about On Top of the World, visit 55places.com.

On Top of the World, located in Ocala, Florida, has been popular among 55+ homebuyers for years now. Although construction started in 1981, the community continues to grow and has plans to build 10,000 homes across 13,000 acres. With a range of models and sizes, not to mention 80 floor plans spread across its villa and single-family homes, there are many options that meet varying price points for buyers. Some key highlights of the community are as follows.

Amenities That Stand Out

Residents can take advantage of a lot of amenities, all of which span across six complexes. The Recreation Center alone contains a restaurant, a 1,500-seat ballroom, an outdoor pool, a dog park, and multiple courts for pickleball, shuffleboard and racquetball. Other recreational bonuses include but are not limited to a refurbished 10,000-square-foot Arbor Club, which has a state-of-the-art fitness center, an Olympic-sized pool, and courts for tennis and bocce, while the Hobby Building offers a multitude of arts and crafts activities.

Enriched Lifestyle

Recent renovations also speak to the community's keen understanding of the shifting landscape. According to the community's fitness director, popular amenities were modernized to provide social and wellness opportunities that support relevant and meaningful engagement. That means new equipment and better technology in fitness centers, enhancements to golf facilities, and energy-efficient features in homes.

Smart Home Technology

On Top of the World is also evolving for the future. The community announced earlier in 2019 of its plans to partner with Amazon to provide smart products to buyers building new homes. The package includes 10 devices that use Amazon Alexa technology to do things like set the thermostat, turn on and off lights, play music, and provide security monitoring, among other features.

"Homebuyers who are seeking active adult communities are looking for a place that best meets their current interests and potential new hobbies," said Todd Warshauer, vice president of sales for 55places.com. "On Top of the World continues to invest in its residents' lives to make sure the homes, amenities, and environment support a healthy, engaging, and active lifestyle."

About 55places.com

55places in the number one resource for active adult communities in the United States. The website offers unbiased information, such as current home sale listings, photos, floorplans, descriptions, and third-party reviews from more than 2,000 age-restricted and active lifestyle communities across the country. 55places and its team of real estate agents are licensed experts equipped to help prospective residents find an ideal home in their dream community. For more information, visit 55places.com .

