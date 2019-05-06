55places.com Reveals The Most Popular Active Adult Communities of 2019

CHICAGO, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's adults are living longer, healthier lives, causing the definition of retirement to evolve. Builders are adapting to meet changing needs as more residents seek an environment where amenities and convenience meet friendship and connectedness. As the number one resource for people seeking information about active adult communities, 55places.com is passionate about helping homebuyers find a place to call home. And while there are more than 2,000 communities featured on the site, some options remain top choices for many. For the seventh consecutive year, the company is proud to unveil the 100 Most Popular Active Adult Communities of 2019.

Highlights of 55places' Most Popular Active Adult Communities of 2019. On Top of the World topped 55places' rankings for The Most Popular Active Adult Community of 2019.

Using various internal data points, the ranking is determined by measuring factors such as unique pageviews, homebuyer inquiries, and home sales conducted through the site. The top 10 most popular are included below; view the complete list and methodology here .

On Top of the World — Ocala, Fla.

Developed by a builder of the same name, On Top of the World offers homes in a variety of models and square-foot options ranging from less than $100,000 to $400,000 . Latitude Margaritaville — Daytona Beach, Fla.

Falling from last year's No. 1 ranking, this Jimmy Buffett -inspired enclave remains a top choice. Solivita — Kissimmee, Fla.

Moving up from the No. 8 spot in 2018, homeowners enjoy the convenience of using golf carts as a primary mode of transportation. Sun City Hilton Head — Bluffton, S.C.

Highly acclaimed since its opening in 1995, Sun City Hilton Head provides residents with world-class amenities and an active living lifestyle. The Villages, Fla.

The largest active adult community in the country spans across three counties, three zip codes, and over 20,000 acres. Sun City Texas — Georgetown, Texas

This 55+ Del Webb development may be the biggest community in Texas , but it offers the charm of small-town living. Sun City Center, Fla.

This 55+ development is a self-contained village complete with retail establishments, grocery stores, worship centers, and a hospital. Kings Point — Sun City Center, Fla.

Ascending from last year's No. 42 spot, this gated neighborhood inside Sun City Center continuously returns as a fan favorite. Sun City Grand — Surprise, Ariz.

Moving up 12 spots, Sun City Grand features a bountiful lineup of amenities, social activities, and golf courses. Pelican Preserve — Fort Myers, Fla.

This 55+ community was one of the first residential developments to be awarded the Gold Seal of Sustainability from Audubon International's Sustainable Development program.

"We help prospective homebuyers find the community where they can imagine their every day coming alive—meeting new friends, finding a fulfilling hobby, enjoying amenities, and experiencing an enriched lifestyle," said Todd Warshauer, vice president of sales for 55places.com. "But we also know that decision does not come easy. No matter the interest or requirement, there's an option, and this list of preferred communities is a good place to start."

To learn more about active adult communities across the U.S., visit 55places.com .

About 55places.com

55places is the number one resource for active adult communities in the United States. The website offers unbiased information, such as current home sale listings, photos, floorplans, descriptions, and third-party reviews for more than 2,000 age-restricted and active lifestyle communities across the country. 55places and its team of real estate agents are licensed experts equipped to help prospective residents find an ideal home in their dream community. For more information, visit www.55places.com .

Contact:

Marissa Walters

773-278-5500

214085@email4pr.com

SOURCE 55places.com

Related Links

https://www.55places.com

