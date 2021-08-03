56% of Patients Want Payment Plans From Their Doctor, Rectangle Health Survey Shows

According to Rectangle Health, 56% of patients want payment plans from their doctors. Tweet this

"These findings quantify what we have heard anecdotally from our providers' patients," said Dominick Colabella, CEO at Rectangle Health. "In so many other aspects of their lives, payment plans have helped them afford the things they need, and they expect the same in the healthcare world, as well. It's just one area where patient expectations and preferences are prodding physicians, dentists, even veterinarians to update their payment technology."

The average minimum bill that would lead to interest in payment plans rose 14% from $1,191 in 2020 to $1,362 in 2021.

As for the payments themselves, patients are choosing from a diverse array of options. Bridge millennials and younger patients showed a slight increase in paying with PayPal and Apple Pay.

Other key findings include:

More than three quarters of patients (76%) are very interested in using at least one digital method to manage their healthcare services or interactions with their provider, and 58% of millennials would be "very" or "extremely" likely to switch providers if offered digital methods.

An overwhelming majority of patients (78%) are interested in going back to in-person healthcare visits after COVID-19 forced many to stay home for more than a year. As the pandemic has waned, patients showed they are less concerned about contracting COVID-19 in the office, a decrease of eight percentage points from the initial survey.

At least half of patients are interested in digital tools to receive and respond to appointment notifications (59%), receive test results and medical history (58%), communicate with providers via a safe and secure method (55%) and fill out forms digitally (50%).

