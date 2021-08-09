$57.01 Mn growth in Portable Fabric Canopies Market-2020-2024 | Analyzing Growth in Leisure Products Industry | Technavio
Aug 09, 2021, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The portable fabric canopies market size is expected to increase by USD 57.01 million during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
The portable fabric canopies market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of outdoor restaurants.
The Portable Fabric Canopies Market is segmented by product (shade canopy, garden canopy, event tent, and portable garage), distribution channel (offline distribution channel and online distribution channel), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The increase in online retailing will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The portable fabric canopies market covers the following areas:
Portable Fabric Canopies Market Sizing
Portable Fabric Canopies Market Forecast
Portable Fabric Canopies Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Caravan Global Inc.
- Eide Industries Inc.
- Gale Pacific Ltd.
- International E-Z UP Inc.
- KD Kanopy Inc.
- PIC America Ltd.
- ShelterLogic Corp.
- The Coleman Co Inc.
- Vitabri SA
- WeatherPort Shelter Systems
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Shade canopy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Garden canopy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Event tent - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Portable garage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel placement
- Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
