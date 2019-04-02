57th Annual R&D 100 Awards Continue Prestigious Legacy in 2019
Submissions Now Open for 2019 Awards, Winners Announced at Gala on November 22 in New Orleans
ROCKAWAY, N.J., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The R&D 100 Awards, presented annually by R&D Magazine, are now open to submissions for revolutionary ideas in science and technology that launched last year.
Since 1963, the R&D 100 Awards program has identified and celebrated the top 100 innovative technologies of the past year. Submitting a product or process to be considered by the panel of expert judges could earn it a place among an amazing roster of finalists and winners from the last 57 years.
Past R&D 100 Awards recipients include established Fortune 500 companies, federally funded research institutions, as well as academic and government labs and innovative companies. Their leading products, technologies and services will make a difference in a wide range of industries and together represent a bright future for science and innovation in the years to come.
Any new technical product or process that was first available for purchase or licensing between January 1, 2018 and March 31, 2019, is eligible for entry in the 2019 R&D 100 Awards. An organization may enter as many new products as it wishes. Entries for the R&D 100 Awards must be entered under at least one of five general product categories and/or four Special Recognition Awards categories. These are:
- Mechanical Devices/Materials
- IT/Electrical
- Analytical/Test
- Process/Prototyping
- Software/Services
- Special Recognition - Green Tech
- Special Recognition - Corporate Social Responsibility
- Special Recognition - Market Disruptor - Services
- Special Recognition - Market Disruptor - Products
"We're so proud of the R&D 100 Awards program and its incredible legacy because these awards give R&D teams a huge boost—both by recognizing the most disruptive innovations and new products of the past year, as well as honoring those exact individuals who worked so hard in achieving dramatic discoveries across industries," said Bea Riemschneider, VP of Content & Events at Advantage Business Marketing and Editorial Director of R&D Magazine.
Entries will be accepted through May 6, 2019. Click here to access the 2019 entry platform. For FAQs, click here.
R&D thanks you for your participation and wishes you luck in the 2019 competition!
About R&D
Since its founding under the name Industrial Research, R&D has served research scientists, engineers, and technical staff members at government, academic and industrial laboratories around the world. R&D provides timely, informative daily news and technical articles that broaden our readers' knowledge of the R&D industry and improve the quality of their work. R&D features the latest technology, products and equipment used in laboratory research.
