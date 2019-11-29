$58 Billion Medical Devices Packaging Market - Global Outlook 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Devices Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Devices Packaging market accounted for $28.12 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $58.06 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.



The factors driving the market growth are rising innovations in the medical devices and longer shelf life packaging products. However, stringent government regulations in developed countries are restraining the market.



Medical device packaging forms an integral part of the medical device industry to look after sterility, and offer compelling assurance to different items. These medical devices are gathered and pressed before being showcased. The primary target of the bundling is to keep up a clean state of the restorative gadgets until its use. Along these lines keeping them free from microbial pollution and keeping up its security for patients. The bundle ensures the medical devices against harm by mechanical power bringing about superior item quality.



By Product, Wrap films is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. They are polypropylene films which are considered for overwrapping and outer packing for sterile solution bags. Based on geography, Europe is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the strong safety protection of therapeutic equipment supported by government regulations will drive regional industry growth.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Medical Devices Packaging Market, By Packaging Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Plastic Resins

5.3 Paper & Paperboards

5.4 Glass Packaging

5.5 Foils



6 Global Medical Devices Packaging Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Wrap Films

6.3 Trays

6.4 Pouches

6.5 Clamshells

6.6 Cans

6.7 Boxes

6.8 Blister Packaging

6.9 Bags

6.10 Other Products



7 Global Medical Devices Packaging Market, By Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aluminium

7.3 Non-woven Fabric

7.4 Paper & Paperboard

7.5 Tyvek

7.6 Plastic

7.6.1 Polymer

7.6.2 Polyethylene

7.7 Others Materials



8 Global Medical Devices Packaging Market, By Packaging Accessories

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Lids

8.3 Labels

8.4 Other Packaging Accessories



9 Global Medical Devices Packaging Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Disposable Consumables

9.3 IVDs

9.4 Monitoring & Diagnostic Equipment

9.5 Non-sterile Packaging

9.6 Sterile Packaging

9.7 Therapeutic Equipment

9.8 Implants



10 Global Medical Devices Packaging Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Retail Packaging

10.3 Contract Packaging

10.4 Other End Users



11 Global Medical Devices Packaging Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 3M

13.2 Amcor

13.3 Barger (Placon)

13.4 Beacon Converters

13.5 Bemis Company

13.6 Berry Plastics

13.7 Constantia Flexibles

13.8 DuPont

13.9 Klockner Pentaplast

13.10 Mitsubishi Chemical

13.11 Plastic Ingenuity

13.12 Rollprint

13.13 TAKO

13.14 Technipaq

13.15 Texchem-pack



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wv14vb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

