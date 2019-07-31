58% of Women Prefer to Receive Jewellery as Gift, Reveals JewelStreet Survey

BRISTOL, England, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Jewellery – and earrings in particular – is the gift women most want, reveals a new worldwide survey commissioned by JewelStreet, the world's only online marketplace dedicated to handcrafted, independent jewellery.

The survey found 58% of women would like to receive jewellery as a gift, ahead of theatre tickets (30%), perfume (23%), and a meal out (15%).

When receiving jewellery, there was a clear favourite. 57% of ladies stated they would like to get earrings as a gift, ahead of necklaces (42%), bracelets (30%) and fashion rings (26%).

Chocolates were the biggest no-no, with 31% of respondents declaring them their most unwanted gift. That was ahead of flowers (17%) and underwear (17%) in joint second. Other unwanted gifts included vacuum cleaners, suitcases and oven gloves.

"If you're ever in doubt about what to get the woman in your life, get her jewellery," says Vivianne Leung, senior marketing executive at JewelStreet.

"Earrings are hugely popular due to their versatility and varying styles – and that's the same with necklaces and bracelets.

"Every piece on JewelStreet is from an independent business and handcrafted by a talented designer. By shopping with us you can enjoy uniquely handcrafted jewellery, and support local economies at the same time."

Survey statistics

Most wanted gifts among women

Jewellery 58%

Theatre tickets 30%

Perfume 23%

Meal out 15%

Flowers 6%

Most wanted jewellery among women

Earrings 57%

Necklaces 42%

Bracelets 30%

Rings (fashion) 26%

Rings (engagement) 8%

Most unwanted gifts among women

Chocolate 31%

Flowers 17%

Underwear 17%

Spa day 12%

