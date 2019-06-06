$581M Freeway Project Begins in Orange County, Calif.

"I'm excited to see this highly anticipated project get under way and I'm looking forward to it bringing much-needed congestion relief to all those who travel on the I-5 through South County," said OCTA Chairman Tim Shaw, also a La Habra Councilman. "This will allow Orange County residents and workers to spend less time in their cars and more time doing the important things in life."

Approximately 360,000 cars travel through that freeway stretch, near the cities of Mission Viejo, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Laguna Woods, Lake Forest and San Juan Capistrano.

The improvement project is largely funded by Measure M, Orange County's half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements, also known as OC Go. Other funding is coming from a mix of state and federal funds.

"This is one more example of OCTA delivering on our promises to voters when they approved Measure M and entrusted us with their tax dollars," said OCTA CEO Darrell E. Johnson. "With last year's completion of freeway improvements between San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente, this is the next step in ensuring OCTA meets the transportation needs of all those who live, work and visit South Orange County."

The project is scheduled to be complete in 2025.

"The I-5 South County Improvement – SR-73 to El Toro Road project demonstrates the strength of the partnership between Caltrans and the Orange County Transportation Authority," said Caltrans District 12 Director Ryan Chamberlain.

About OCTA : The Orange County Transportation Authority is responsible for planning, funding and implementing transit and capital projects serving 34 cities and 3.1 million residents. With the mission of keeping Orange County moving, this includes freeways and express lanes, bus and rail transit, rideshare, commuter rail and active transportation.

