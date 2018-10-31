581st Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income,NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 581st consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2205 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.646 per share, is payable on December 14, 2018 to shareholders of record as of December 3, 2018. The ex-dividend date for December's dividend is November 30, 2018.

About the Company
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,600 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 581 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 49-year operating history and increased the dividend 98 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

