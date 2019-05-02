$583 Mn Commercial Deep Fryer Markets, 2019-2024 - Leading Vendors are Electrolux, Middleby, ITW, Welbilt, & Standex International

DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Deep Fryer Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial deep fryer market is expected to reach $583 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.

The global commercial lawn deep fryer market is driven by the increasing number of food outlets and QSRs. The commercial deep fryer market is undergoing several technological modulations. Major players are launching fryers with innovative features such as built-in filtration systems, AutoFry, and low oil usage.

Vendors are joining hands with other industry players to develop efficient deep fryers. Hence, the commercial deep fryer market is expected to grow rapidly due to the rising demand from expanding food service industries in emerging markets of APAC, MEA, and Latin America and increasing M&A activities among leading vendors during the forecast period.

Commercial Deep Fryer Market: Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, category, configuration, end-user, and geography. Tube fryers, open pot fryers, and flat bottom fryers are the three major variants in the commercial deep fryer market. The tube fryer segment has captured the most substantial portion of the commercial fryer market, growing at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. Tube fryers are generally used for heavy-duty usage and are mostly used in North America, followed by MEA and Latin America as they are expected to disrupt the dominance of western brands such as McDonald's, KFC, and Subway.

The commercial deep fryers market by category is segmented into gas, electric, and pressure fryers. Gas operated deep fryers account for the largest segment due to the high demand from food giants such as KFC, Burger King, and McDonald's. Further, the rising number of QSR chains in emerging economies is expected to fuel the growth of commercial gas fryers during the forecast period.

The commercial deep fryer market by configuration is divided into floor standing, built-in, and countertop. The floor standing commercial deep fryers segment dominated the deep fryer market as they are used across food service establishments. They are equipped with advanced technologies, including accelerated temperature recovery, automatic cooking functions, and advanced filtration systems. These advanced features are improving the efficiency of these fryers, thereby boosting the growth commercial deep fryer market.

QSRs (Quick Service Restaurant), main dining, retail, and others are major end-users of the commercial deep fryer market. The QSR segment accounts for the largest share, especially in North America. QSRs prepare cooked food in bulk and need to be served quickly. Hence, deep fryers help to fasten the frying process.

Key Vendor Analysis

The global commercial deep fryer market is witnessing leading vendors working toward introducing new-age deep fryers, which are beneficial for small-scale as well as large-scale businesses. Booming QSR, food trucks and other food joints are increasing the sale of commercial deep fryers, especially in APAC and MEA. Key players are focusing on adopting new technologies to sustain competition in the global market.

Market Dynamics

Market Growth Enablers

Growth of Fast Food Consumption

Expanding QSR chains

Launch of Innovative Products

Market Growth Restraints

Shift in Consumption Pattern Towards Healthier Foods

High Risk of Injuries

Rising Demand for Air Fryers

Market Opportunities & Trends

Use of Precise Temperature-measuring Technologies

Availability of Energy-efficient Commercial Fryers

Leading Vendors in Commercial Deep Fryer Market are:

Electrolux

Middleby Corp.

ITW

Welbilt

Standex International

Other Prominent Vendors are:

Admiral Craft

American Range

Avantco

Centaur

Comstock - Castle

- Castle Crown Verity

Eurodib

Falcon Foodservice Equipment

Giles FoodService Equipment

Gold Medal

Grindmaster-cecilware

Henny Penny

Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment

MVP Group

Shanghai YixI Food Machinery Co. Ltd.

Star Manufacturing

Vollrath

Waring

Winco

Winston Foodservice



