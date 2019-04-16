586th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation

Apr 16, 2019

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income,NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 586th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.226 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.712 per share, is payable on May 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of May 1, 2019. The ex-dividend date for May's dividend is April 30, 2019.

About the Company
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 586 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 50-year operating history and increased the dividend 101 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

