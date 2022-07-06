$587.5 Million Worldwide Telepresence Robots Industry to 2027 - Featuring Double Robotics, Endurance Robot and InTouch Health Among Others

Jul 06, 2022, 13:45 ET
The global telepresence robots market reached a value of US$ 248.2 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 587.5 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.44% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A telepresence robot is a remote-controlled device that facilitates the virtual presence of individuals through video conferencing. It consists of a wheel-mounted stand, arm unit, video camera, display screen and other multimedia devices to facilitate communications between individuals who are not physically available in a common space. It is primarily used in an organizational environment where users can maneuver the robot remotely and interact with others through an inbuilt smartphone or tablet application. Owing to this, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including corporate, education, healthcare, homecare, etc.
The emerging trend of digitization, along with technological advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to the increasing penetration of smartphones in the daily life of consumers, and the growing requirement for operational automation, telepresence robots are rapidly being adopted by enterprises across the globe.
Furthermore, the widespread utilization by the healthcare sector is another factor providing a boost to the market growth. These robots are widely used to perform multiple tasks, including patient monitoring, remote visiting, delivery of food and medicines and enabling patients to virtually communicate with doctors in real-time.
Additionally, telepresence robots are widely adopted for conducting teleconferences and remote monitoring of the workforce, along with managing distant education and classroom session for students located in remote areas. Other factors contributing to the market growth include advancements in robotic technology and extensive research and development (R&D) activities to make these robots more customizable and user-friendly.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amy Robotics, Anybots, Double Robotics, Endurance Robot, InTouch Health, iRobot, Mantaro Networks, Qihan Technology, Suitable Technologies, Vecna Technologies, VGo Communications, Xandex, etc.
