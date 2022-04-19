59 Percent of Women Working in the Federal Government Report Burnout, According to New Research from Eagle Hill Consulting

But Women's Reasons for Burnout Differ Substantially From Their Male Counterparts

ARLINGTON, Va., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While similar numbers of women (59 percent) and men (56 percent) working for the federal government say they feel burnt out at work, their reasons are different, according to a new workforce survey from Eagle Hill Consulting. While men are more likely than women to cite workload as the primary source of their burnout (49 percent of men versus 39 percent of women), women point to a lack of communication, feedback, and support (44 percent of women versus 37 percent of men) as their top reasons.

These research findings a contained in, The Federal Employee Experience: How Agencies Can Meet the Needs of Women Workers Amidst the Great Reevaluation, available here. The findings are based upon The Eagle Hill Consulting Employee Experience Survey conducted by Greenwald Research that included 509 respondents from federal employees across the U.S. to measure their views on a range of employee experience areas.