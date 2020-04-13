598th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income,NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 598th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.233 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.796 per share, is payable on May 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of May 1, 2020. The ex-dividend date for May's dividend is April 30, 2020.

About the Company

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 598 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 51-year operating history and increased the dividend 106 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

