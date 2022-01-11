59th Annual ICG Publicists Awards Nominations Announced

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) has announced its final list of award nominations for the 59th Annual ICG Publicists Awards, honoring individual publicists, unit still photographers and entertainment journalists that bring motion picture and television publicity campaigns to life. Winners will be revealed at a luncheon ceremony on Friday, March 25, 2022, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The announcement was made by Tim Menke and Sheryl Main, ICG Publicists Awards Chairs.

THE 2022 ICG PUBLICISTS AWARDS NOMINEES:

International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Awards Set For March 25, 2022 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel

LES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY

Jackie Bazan – Agency Publicist, BazanPR

Kira Feola - Awards Publicist, Walt Disney Studios

Gabriela Gutentag - Unit Publicist

Sheryl Main - Unit Publicist

Leonard Morpurgo - Independent Publicist

David Waldman - EVP Domestic Publicist, Paramount Pictures

PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD



Michelle Alt - Studio Domestic Publicist, Paramount Pictures

Hayley Morrow - Studio International Publicist, Paramount Pictures

Annalee Paulo-Hensley - Agency Publicist, 42West

John Pisani - Unit Publicist

Claire Raskind - Unit Publicist

Marshall Weinbaum - Studio Global Publicist, Walt Disney Studios

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD - MOTION PICTURES



Chiabella James

Matthew Kennedy

David Lee

Daniel McFadden

Hopper Stone

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD - TELEVISION

Justin Lubin

Atsushi Nishijima

JoJo Whilden

Nicole Wilder

Chuck Zlotnick

PRESS AWARD

Kyle Buchanan - The New York Times

Tim Leong - Entertainment Weekly

Nekesa Mumbi Moody - The Hollywood Reporter

Andy Reyes - Entertainment Tonight

Adam Weissler - Extra TV

INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD

Vera Anderson - Cine Premiere (Mexico)

Yong Chavez - ABS-CBN News (Philippines)

Helen Hoehne - ProSieben/RTL/TV Movie (Germany)

Dean McCarthy - Hit.com.au (Australia)

Raquel Laguna Pardo - Europa Press (Spain)

The final winners are determined via online ballot of the general membership, which will be held February 14-24, 2022, and will be announced at the ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon ceremony on Friday, March 25, 2022. The recipients of the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award and the Television Showman of the Year Award will be announced soon, and the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service will be announced at the ceremony.



ABOUT THE ICG PUBLICISTS: Entertainment publicists first formed a union in 1937 as the Screen Publicists Guild, later becoming the Publicists Guild. In 2002, the Publicists Guild merged with the International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600). The first Publicists Awards Luncheon was held in 1964 and has since grown to an event attended annually by around 800 publicists, press, motion picture and television industry leaders, and other IATSE leaders. Motion Picture and Television Showmanship Awards and Lifetime Achievement Awards have been bestowed upon numerous esteemed actors, directors and executives. Additional awards include the Maxwell Weinberg Awards for a Television Publicity Campaign and for a Motion Picture Publicity Campaign, Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity, and the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service. The Guild also publishes the Annual ICG Publicists Directory. For more information about the ICG Publicists Awards, visit: www.icg600.com/ABOUT-US/Awards/Publicists-Awards #PublicistsAwards .



ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL CINEMATOGRAPHERS GUILD (ICG) IATSE Local 600: The International Cinematographers Guild represents approximately 9,000 members who work in film, television and commercials as directors of photography, camera operators, digital imaging technicians, visual effects supervisors, still photographers, camera assistants, film loaders, all members of camera crews and publicists. The first cinematographers union was established in New York in 1926, followed by unions in Los Angeles and Chicago, but it wasn't until 1996 that Local 600 was born as a national guild. ICG's ongoing activities include the Emerging Cinematographer Awards and the Publicists Awards Luncheon. The Guild also publishes the award-winning ICG Magazine.



