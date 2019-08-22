5G as an Enabler of Smart Nations in Asia-Pacific, 2019 - Companies Must Consider How 5G Will Impact their Businesses and Their Services, Particularly within Smart Cities

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G as an Enabler of Smart Nations in Asia-Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia-Pacific is on track to become the largest adopter of 5G by 2025. When 5G is implemented, it is typical to focus on smart city applications. Mobile network operators must look at smart cities for initial volume to get 5G at the right price point for the mass market. 5G can address gaps within smart cities, which will open up opportunities for enterprises in terms of new services and business models.

Existing 3G/4G networks may not be able to handle the advanced technologies in use in smart cities. 5G can act as an enabler of smart nations as it can provide the necessary technical support that can boost the efficiency of select smart city projects. Smart city ecosystem applications can support the business case for 5G and drive the growth of 5G networks.

5G requires specific skillset capabilities; system integrators will play an important role in bringing together end-to-end solutions. Industry partnerships are also critical to the development of 5G in smart cities. As a result, 5G represents an opportunity not just for mobile network operators but also for third-party infrastructure providers and ecosystem partners.

The impact of 5G on businesses will depend on how industry ecosystem participants are able to leverage partnerships. From buildings managed by smartphones to self-sustainable elders, the future is what the industry will make of it. Bringing it all together through collaboration is now more feasible than ever.

The study also takes a deep dive into fintech services within smart cities. The publisher anticipates strong growth in B2C payments, especially across retail and transport. Security will be an area of key concern, and this will play a key role in shaping the payments landscape of the future.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

3. Smart Cities-Parameters and Applications

Key Parameters That Will Define Smart Cities in 2025 and Beyond

Variation in Rollout Timeline due to Application-related Complexities

Benefits Drive Revenue, Boost Savings and Improve Quality of Life

4. 5G and Smart Cities in Asia-Pacific

5G-Timeline Updates

Japan Perspective-5G and Smart Cities

South Korea Perspective-5G and Smart Cities

US Perspective-5G and Smart Cities

Malaysia Perspective-5G and Smart Cities

Implementation of Smart Cities - Malaysia versus Singapore

5. 5G Applications for Mobile Operators and Ecosystem Partners in Vertical Industries

Growing Number of Smart Cities-Opportunity for 5G

Smart City Applications in 5G Vertical Industry Trials

5G Applications in Smart Cities

5G as an Enabler of Smart Nations

Smart City Gaps and Opportunities that 5G can Address

6. Deep Dive into Fintech Services within Smart Cities

Impact of Fintech Innovation on Smart Cities

Integrating Payments within Smart Cities

5G Applications in Smart Cities-Smart Homes

5G Applications in Smart Cities-Smart Mobility

5G Applications in Smart Cities-Smart F&B Kiosks

5G Applications in Smart Cities-Smart Healthcare

5G Applications in Smart Cities-Smart Retail

Key Participants' Vision for Payments in Smart Cities

7. Future Outlook

Future Outlook-Smart Cities with 5G

Future Outlook-Payments within Smart Cities

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Major Growth Opportunities for IoT in 5G and Smart Cities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. The Last Word



Companies Mentioned



Accenture

AIS

Amazon

AT&T

ATR

AU

Celcom

Digi

Ericsson

ETRI

Grab

Honda

Hyundai

IBM

Ingenico

Intel

KDDI

KIA

KT

LG U+

M1

Mastercard

Maxis

Microsoft

NICT

Nokia

NTT Communications

NTT DoCoMo

Oracle

PayByPhone

Qualcomm

Rakuten

Reliance Jio

Samsung

Schneider Electric

Servo

Siemens

SK Broadband

SK Telecom

Softbank

ST Engineering

T-Mobile

Telstra

TransferWise

U Mobile

Verizon

Visa

WeChat

Wireless City Planning

YoYo Wallet

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8jvgip





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

