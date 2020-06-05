5G Case Study: Verizon Wireless and the City of Dallas, Texas - 2020 Database

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jun 05, 2020, 08:00 ET

DUBLIN, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States 5G Mobile Wireless Access Case Study Verizon Wireless and the City of Dallas, TX - Database (Stand Alone)" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dataset product provides the following data points for the 5G network:

  • 5G Radio Node Site Number
  • 5G Radio Node Latitude Coordinate
  • 5G Radio Node Longitude Coordinate
  • 5G Radio Node Street Address/Nearest Cross Street
  • 5G Radio Node US Zip Code

Companies Mentioned

  • Nokia
  • Verizon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/20wbfe

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Electric Vehicles Industry Insights 2020: Impact of COVID-19 on...

Cardiovascular Drugs Market Assessment 2020-2030 - COVID-19 Has...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics