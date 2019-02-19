5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Worth $46,366 Million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market by Offering (Hardware: Access Units & CPE, Services), Demography (Urban, Semi-Urban, Rural), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the 5G fixed wireless access market is expected to grow from USD 369 million in 2019 to USD 46,366 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 97.47% from 2019 to 2026. Key factors driving the growth of this market include growing demand for high-speed internet connectivity and broad network coverage with reduced latency and power consumption, increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as machine-to-machine (M2M)/Internet of Things (IoT) and millimeter-wave in 5G FWA.

Services to account for largest share of 5G fixed wireless access market by 2026

The continuous development of broadband and cellular networks has enabled users to experience faster data transmission rates, with low latency. The increased demand for data services is primarily driven by the growing use of consumer electronic devices, and data-intensive applications such as virtual and augmented reality, 3D, and ultra-HD video. To support the increasing data traffic, more bandwidth is required. 5G is expected to provide 1,000× more bandwidth than its predecessor broadband generations—3G and 4G. Therefore, the growing data traffic would force network operators to provide high-speed bandwidth to their consumers.

Semi-urban areas to continue to grow at highest CAGR from 2019 to 2026

In general, it is challenging to upgrade or deploy the foundation infrastructure in urban and semi-urban areas due to the high cost of projects in civil works and complexities associated with high-rise buildings. FWA could overcome the challenge by providing a wireless connection with high throughput and low latency everywhere, whether replacing aging wireline infrastructure or establishing a connection with a new network node.

Residential to account for largest share of fixed wireless access market by 2026

5G fixed wireless is an ideal alternative mainly for residential customers as users can get gigabits of speeds at a competitive price, with no installation issues. There are more than 2 billion families across the world. Observing the current industry trend, less than half of the families are likely to opt for a fixed copper or fiber broadband connection by 2023. In many countries, it is not economically viable to build a fixed broadband infrastructure. Based on ITU data, the addressable market can be close to 1 billion households, with either no or poor fixed broadband connectivity. This generates an opportunity for FWA deployments.

North America is expected to hold largest share of 5G fixed wireless access market from 2019 to 2026

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global 5G fixed wireless access market wherein the US and Canada are expected to adopt 5G FWA solutions and services at a high rate. These countries have sustainable and well-established economies, which empower them to strongly invest in R&D activities, thereby contributing significantly to the development of new technologies. The startup culture in North America is growing at a faster pace compared to other regions. North America is one of the leading markets for 5G in terms of R&D, network design/deployment, and presence of key players. In North America, the US is considered to have the most engaged user base, which is expected to grow with new subscribers.

Major players in the 5G fixed wireless access market include Qualcomm Technologies (US), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Huawei (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Mimosa Networks, Inc. (US), Cohere Technologies, Inc. (US), Siklu Communication, Ltd. (Israel), AT&T Inc. (US), Verizon Communications Inc. (US), Cisco (US), Arqiva (Hampshire), Cellular South, Inc. (C Spire) (US), Orange S.A. (France), United States Cellular Corporation (US), TELUS Corporation (Canada), Telefónica (Spain), Mobile Telephone Networks (MTN) (South Africa), Swisscom (Switzerland), and Hrvatski Telekom (Croatia).

