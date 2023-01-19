5G in Oil & Gas Global Market Report 2023: Integration of AI in Oil & Gas Industry Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G in Oil & Gas Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 5G in oil & gas market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.81% during 2023-2030. 5G is amongst the key technologies that are gaining significant importance in the oil & gas sector. The oil & gas market includes operational activities conducted under extreme weather conditions and severe environmental challenges.

Operation in these conditions face challenges such as low latency network connectivity, cybersecurity issues, and managing the network at remote locations. These things mandate the use of strong communication technology. 5G is one of the prominent technologies that effectively moderates these issues, as it offers ultra-high speed coupled with low latency communication between production sites and vessels. Increased use of 5G-enabled systems such as drones, robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI) enhances operational efficiency, thus, driving adoption in the oil & gas sector, further propelling the growth of the 5G in oil & gas market.

Key Advantages of 5G:

Streamlining growing complexity in the operational activities.

Managing the increasing competition from renewable resources.

Supports improving margins by minimizing cost.

Helps in timely maintenance and prevents equipment failure.

Increases operational efficiency by employing decreasing unmanned downtime.

The 5G network provides robust connectivity and smooth communication essential for daily operational activities.

MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Industry 4.0 To Boost 5G in Oil & Gas Market

Industry 4.0 is currently essential for all entities engaged in the production and manufacturing processes. Evolution in the utility sector mandates the incorporation of Industry 4.0 in day-to-day activities. The utility sector is an integral part of the new industrial revolution era. Transformations such as process automation, integrating machines for predictive diagnostics and maintenance, equipment health tracking, and digitizing other operational parameters require the integration of Industry 4.0 in the energy sector. Oil & gas companies across the globe are also mandating incorporation of Industry 4.0 in daily operational activities. Oil & gas companies, especially in the upstream sector, are incorporating the advantages of industry 4.0 to enhance their overall operations. This is also required to remain relevant in the market due to the rising competition from the increasing demand for renewable energy, electric vehicle, and new hydrocarbon sources. Industry 4.0 also enables unmanned drilling operations, forecast maintenance needs, and enable asset management. Modernizing services and solution offerings in tandem with the improvising industry practices is set to be the key to growth over the next few years.

Growing Adoption of Digitization in Oilfield

Oil & gas companies are proactively implementing digital transformation techniques in their operations, which can contribute towards the 5G in oil & gas market growth. The advancement in automation processes, sensing technologies, and data analytics drives these developments. Digitization in the oilfield or digital oilfield is the concept that integrates business processes with digital technologies such as IoT, AI, augmented reality, VR, digital twin, and cloud systems. This process supports companies by collecting real-time data from sensors, pressure and temperature meters, tank-level sensors, and others. Assimilation of such advanced technologies increases any oil or gas field's operational efficiency.

Segmentation by Application:

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Segmentation by Spectrum:

High-Band

Low-Band

Mid-Band

Segmentation by Geography:

US

Europe

UK

Norway

Russia

Italy

China

Vietnam

Middle East & North Africa

& Tunisia

Algeria

Egypt

Morocco

Libya

Sudan

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Rest of the World

Canada

India

Brazil

Mexico

Venezuela

Key Vendors

Athonet

Cisco

Ericsson

Hitachi Energy

Huawei

Niral Network

Nokia

Sierra Wireless

Other Prominent Vendors

Alibaba Cloud

Fuze

Google (Google Cloud)

Intrado

Microsoft (Microsoft Azure)

NTT

Qualcomm

Samsung

Sateliot

Verizon

Windstream

ZTE

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Recent Developments in 5G Technology

Recent Launches/ Developments in the 5G Oil & Gas Market

Digitization of Oilfields

Integration of AI in Oil & Gas Industry

Adoption of Enhanced Oil Recovery Technique

Market Growth Enablers

Expansion of Upstream Production Activity

Adoption of Digital Twin

Industry 4.0 Implementation in Oil & Gas Industry

Increased Penetration of 5G Network & Sd-Wan

Market Restraints

Security Concerns

5G Adoption Barriers

Shift Toward Renewable & Alternate Energy Sources

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. How big is the 5G in oil & gas market?

2. Which region dominates the global 5G in oil & gas market?

3. Who are the key players in the global 5G in oil & gas market?

4. What is the growth rate of the global 5G in oil & gas market?

5. What are the key driving factors in the 5G in oil & gas market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Premium Insights



7 Market at a Glance



9 5G Outlook



10 Case Study Analysis



11 Market Opportunities & Trends



12 Market Growth Enablers



13 Market Restraints



14 Market Landscape



15 Application



16 Spectrum



17 Geography



18 US



19 China



20 Europe



21 Saudi Arabia



22 Rest of the World



23 Competitive Landscape



24 Key Company Profiles



25 Other Prominent Players



26 Report Summary



27 Quantitative Summary



28 Geography



29 Appendix

