5G in the United States 2020: What's Real? What's Smoke? What's Mirrors?

DUBLIN, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G 2020: What's Real? What's Smoke? What's Mirrors?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

We read a great deal about 5G in the local papers and hear about it almost every night on TV news. Most of what we read and hear is, at best, confusing and, too often, misleading and downright wrong!

Carrier A claims to be the first in the country;

Carrier B claims to be the first in the country;

Carrier C claims the fastest service:

One carrier is suing another carrier for false advertising;

This company is barred from the US because of spying accusations;

We see claims for 5G, even at the Super Bowl;

Major carriers are talking, but not investing. What's going on?



So what is the truth? What exactly is 5G's status? Who is really deploying and investing like they are talking? What developmental issues remain? Who is going to pay for this development and deployment?

This comprehensive report considers these issues and ultimately suggests the likely scenario for 5G deployment in the US. All based on the current viewpoint from about one year of deployment experience in the US. The report also describes and explains 5G from many perspectives, including objectives, frequency plans, architecture, and a discussion of the vendors involved in the various parts of 5G infrastructure - phones, radios, and chipsets.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



What is 5G?

Rationale for 5G

Developmental Needs

Cross-Band Phones

Interior Penetration of Mmwave

Infrastructure Deployment Aids

Support Systems

Types of 5G

Millimeter-Wave 5G

Mid-Band 5G

Location Types of 5G

Stationary

Mobile

Economics

What are the Characteristics of 5G?

Higher Capacity

Higher Data Rate

Lower Latency

Massive Device Connectivity

Reduced Costs

Consistent Quality of Experience Provisioning

Status of 5G - Primary US Carriers

Verizon Wireless

Verizon 5G Deployment Status

At&T Mobility

At&T 5G Deployment Status

T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US 5G Deployment Status

Sprint Corporation

T-Mobile US 5G Deployment Status

T-Mobile and Sprint Merger

Dish Network

Investments for 5G

What Investments are Involved in Infrastructure?

Spectrum

Cell Site Work and Additions

Transmission

Network Core

Support Systems

How Much will Infrastructure Investments Cost?

How Much are the Major Telcos Going to Spend on 5G Infrastructure?

Architecture of 5G

5G Network Cooperation

5G Frequency Plans

Various Cell Sizes for 5G Networks

5G Network Architecture and Application Illustrations

5G Infrastructure Components

Small Cell Antennas

Mimo

Mimo and 5G

Massive Mimo Spectrum Multiplying Advantage

Fiber

Verizon Fiber Plan for 5G

Phones

5G Phones

Quick Look

Android Based Phones

Other Customer Access Devices

Radio Equipment Manufactures

5G Forecasts

Forecast Deployment Scenario

2019

2020

2021

2022 and Later

Timeline

Capital Forecast for 5G

Individual Area Forecasts

Mobile Traffic Forecast

Us Mobile Carriers Forecast

5G Penetration Forecast - Us

Smartphone Growth Forecast for 5G - the Us

5G Phone Introduction Plans

5G Us Penetration Forecast - Phones

Major Use Cases of 5G - Penetration Forecast

Iot - Internet of Things - 5G Penetration Forecast

Autonomous Vehicles - 5G Penetration Forecast

Forecast Network Impact of Autonomous Vehicles and Iot

Over-Build Forecast

Forecast Summary

Traffic:

US Mobile Carriers:

Phones:

5G Penetration:

Iot:

Autonomous Vehicles:

Overbuild/ Cross-Boundary:

Appendix I - History of Generations of Cellular Phones in the Usa

Appendix II. Major Use Cases for 5G: IoT, Autonomous Vehicles, Overbuild

Appendix III - List of US Cellular Carriers

Appendix IV - Traffic Statistics Relationships

Appendix V Data Traffic Fundamentals

Appendix VI The Lightwave Network Series of Reports

Companies Mentioned



Apple

Ericsson

Huawei

Intel

Lg

Nokia

Qualcomm

Samsung

Verizon

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mghuyu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

