5G Infrastructure - 2020 Market Assessment, Technology Landscape, Patent Analysis, Company Profilings

DUBLIN, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 5G Infrastructure Market (Technology Landscape & IP Analysis, Market Research) - Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Comparing to the speed of other traditional wireless connectivity, 5G offers 10 times faster speed connectivity. Thus, this factor enhances flawless connectivity and networking under several applications globally. This technology supports improved technologies like virtual reality, smart infrastructures, and automotive vehicles.

The main growth factor for the increasing demand of 5G infrastructure includes the rising demand for the mobile data services and data growth, development of IoT based technologies, the growing importance of the software implementation in the communication network, growing adoption of the virtual networking architecture, and increasing M2M connections across several industries.

The key opportunities for the market expansion in 5G are edge computing, smart grid communication system, massive machine type communication. However, intercell interference and technological design complexity for power dissipation act as challenges for market growth. Furthermore, delays in standardization in spectrum allocation inhibit the growth of the market.

The objective of this report is to understand the technology landscape, patent analysis, and estimate & forecast the 5G infrastructure market. This study was done on the technological front, and IP analysis is to identify & analyze innovations in the 5G infrastructure. It covers infrastructure elements like Backhaul, Front haul, Network slicing, SDN (software-defined network), NFV (Network function virtualization), MEC (Multi-access edge computing), Radio Access Network (BBUs, RRUs) and Beamforming techniques.

Insights

From their analytics, the publisher has identified Samsung has the key player in 5G focusing on Infrastructure Related to 5G

AT&T and Ericsson are working primarily on SDN, NFV and Network slicing.

Huawei is focusing on Network Slicing, Multi-access edge computing whereas, Intel is focusing on Beamforming techniques and SDN/NVF.

Recent Strategic Initiatives

In March 2020 , Nokia announced partnership with Intel for technological advances for its 5G radio portfolio. This collaboration agreement was based on the acquisition of Intel products, namely the new Atom P5900 processor. The company adds that the Intel processor will be used in ReefShark silicon chip solutions.

, Nokia announced partnership with Intel for technological advances for its 5G radio portfolio. This collaboration agreement was based on the acquisition of Intel products, namely the new Atom P5900 processor. The company adds that the Intel processor will be used in ReefShark silicon chip solutions. In January 2020 , Samsung acquired TeleWorld Solutions to further build its 5G infrastructure. The acquisition of TWS will enable the company to meet mobile carriers' growing needs for improving 4G and 5G networks, and eventually create new opportunities to enhance our service capabilities

, Samsung acquired TeleWorld Solutions to further build its 5G infrastructure. The acquisition of TWS will enable the company to meet mobile carriers' growing needs for improving 4G and 5G networks, and eventually create new opportunities to enhance our service capabilities In February 2019 , Ericsson acquired Kathrein's antenna to expand its Radio System portfolio with new products and strengthens its antenna in-house competences and capabilities.

Critical Questions Answered

What are the strategic initiatives by leading companies in the market?

How the innovation is happening across the countries and technologies by leading companies?

What are the emerging applications that are expected to drive the market?

What is the market potentiality in near future?

What are the trends prevalent in the market?

How startups are emerging in the market?

What are the key revenue streams and different businesses across the 5G infrastructure value chain?

Key Customizations Availability

IP analysis for extended number of players, technologies, years

Company profiling and competitive landscape for additional players

Consultation on any specific area of interest across 5G infrastructure and related 5G technologies

Key Highlights

Know about leading companies in the market

Innovation across country by leading companies

Know the emerging applications which drive the market

Identify the market potential in coming future

Market trends and drivers

Start-ups coming in the market

Revenue streams and different businesses across the 5G infrastructure value chain

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Technology/Market Definition

1.2.1 Markets Covered

1.2.1.1 By Core Network Technology

1.2.1.2 By Network Architecture

1.2.1.3 By Communication Infrastructure

1.2.1.4 By Operational Frequency

1.2.1.5 Application

1.3 Years for Consideration

1.4 Stakeholders

2. Research Data

2.1 Research data

2.2 Limitations

2.3 Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Mobile Data Services and Growth in Mobile Data Traffic

4.2.1.2 Growth of IoT Based Technologies

4.2.1.3 Rising Importance of Software Implementation in Communication Network

4.2.1.4 Lower Latency in 5G

4.2.1.5 Growing Adoption of Virtual Networking Architecture

4.2.1.6 Increasing M2M Connections Across Various Industries

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Delay in Standardization of Spectrum Allocation

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Smart Industries

4.2.3.2 Edge Computing in Autonomous Vehicle

4.2.3.3 Smart Grid Communication System

4.2.3.4 Massive Machine-Type Communication in 5G

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Technological Design Challenges that Include Power Dissipation in Massive Multiple-Input and Multiple-Output (MIMO)

4.2.4.2 INTERCELL Interference

5. Industry Trends Analysis

5.1 Evolution

5.2 Value Chain

5.2.1 Key Business

5.2.2 Key Entities

5.2.2.1 R&D

5.2.2.2 Manufacturers

5.2.2.3 Technology partners

5.2.2.4 Distributors

5.2.2.5 End-users

5.3 Porters Five Force Analysis

5.4 Market Potentiality

5.5 Attractive Startups Opportunities in 5G Infrastructure Market

6. Patent Technology Landscape

6.1 Network Slicing Techniques

6.2 NFV/SDN

6.3 Backhaul

6.4 Fronthaul

6.5 Radio Access Networks (BBUs, RRUs)

6.6 Small Cells, Pico Cells, Femto Cells

6.7 Beamforming Techniques

6.8 Network Management

7. Market by Core Network Technology

7.1 Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

7.2 Network Function Virtualization (NRV)

7.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

7.4 Fog Computing (FC)

7.5 Others

8. Market by Network Architecture

8.1 5G NR Non-Standalone (LTE Combined)

8.2 5G Standalone (NR + Core)

9. Market by Communication Infrastructure

9.1 Macro Cell

9.2 Small Cell

9.3 Radio Access Network

9.4 Distributed Antennas System

9.5 Others

10. Market by Operational Frequency

10.1 Sub 6 GHz

10.2 Above 6 GHz

11. Market by Application

11.1 Automobile

11.2 Consumer Electronics

11.3 Manufacturing

11.4 Healthcare

11.5 Aerospace

11.6 Defense

11.7 Industrial

11.8 Others

12. Market by Geography

12.1 North America

12.1.1 US

12.1.2 Canada

12.1.3 Mexico

12.2 Europe

12.2.1 UK

12.2.2 Germany

12.2.3 France

12.2.4 Rest of Europe

12.3 APAC

12.3.1 Japan

12.3.2 China

12.3.3 South Korea

12.3.4 Rest of APAC

12.4 RoW

12.4.1 South America

12.4.2 Middle East & Africa

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Strategic Key Initiatives

13.1.2 Ranking Analysis

13.1.3 Start-up Ecosystem

14. Company Profiling

14.1 Key companies

14.1.1 Huawei (China)

14.1.2 Ericsson (Sweden)

14.1.3 Samsung (South Korea)

14.1.4 Nokia Networks (Finland)

14.1.5 ZTE (China)

14.1.6 NEC (Japan)

14.1.7 CISCO (US)

14.1.8 CommScope (US)

14.1.9 Comba Telecom Systems (Hong Kong)

14.1.10 Alpha Networks (Taiwan)

14.2 Others

14.2.1 Siklu Communication (Israel)

14.2.2 Analog devices (US)

14.2.3 Marvell technology (Bermuda)

14.2.4 Broadcam (US)

14.2.5 Intel (US)

14.2.6 Xillinx (US)

14.2.7 Qualcomm (US)

14.2.8 Qurvo (US)

14.2.9 Skywork solution (US)

14.2.10 Fujitsu (Japan)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/deul7a

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

