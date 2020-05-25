5G Infrastructure Market Size Worth $496.6 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 106.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 5G infrastructure market size is estimated to reach USD 496.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 106.4% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Investments by communication service providers to deploy 5G infrastructure in a bid to provide improved data services across multiple industry verticals is driving the market growth. Multitude of research and advances in the field of network technologies is expected to bring down the overall installation costs for next generation 5G network equipment and deployment modules. This, in turn, is expected to boost the deployment of 5G technology and related infrastructure.

Key suggestions from the report:

The RAN segment is estimated to reach a market size of USD 214.7 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 112.3% from 2020 to 2027, owing to a significant rise in investments for deploying 5G cloud or centralized RAN across key countries such as U.S., U.K., Japan , and China

With the growing need to provide unified connectivity across IIoT devices and collaborative robots, the demand for 5G technology and related infrastructure in industrial segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period

Huge investments made by infrastructure providers in installing a 5G standalone network to deliver ultra-reliable low latency connectivity for connected vehicle applications is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period

The sub-6 GHz segment is expected to account for the largest market size of USD 302.4 billion by 2027, largely attributed to the governments focus on releasing sub-6 GHz frequency bands for high-speed data services across major developed economies

Leading players such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and Nokia Corporation are highly focused on establishing partnerships with leading service providers to enhance their geographical presence and overall market share

Significantly growing demand for high bandwidth connectivity across wide range of use cases including Ultra-high Definition (UHD) video viewing, cloud-based AR/VR gaming, and HD video meetings is expected to drive demand during the forecast period. Moreover, in a bid to enhance the overall productivity and operational efficiencies, industry verticals including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, and energy and utilities are making huge investments for deploying robust 5G networks. Thus, the rising need for high bandwidth capacity to help facilities establish unified connectivity across millions of Industrial IoT (IIoT) devices is expected to foster the global market growth from 2020 to 2027.

With the emergence of 5G technology, the transportation and logistics industry is expected to gradually shift towards an autonomous ecosystem. The deployment of a 5G network is expected to help deliver seamless data speed with low latency for various transport applications including connected cars, autonomous cars, and connected ships. Moreover, demand for high-speed bandwidth capacity, especially across healthcare applications including telemedicine and remote patient surgeries is expected to further strengthen the market growth in near future. Similarly, the growth will be supported by rising adoption of smart cities worldwide.

The ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 has had an adverse impact on the market. Several telecom equipment manufacturers across the globe have temporarily shut down their production facilities and halted exports of 5G equipment. The federal governments across key countries such as U.S., France, U.K., and Australia have temporarily postponed the 5G spectrum auctions. Furthermore, the escalating trade war between the two largest economies coupled with rising security concerns is estimated to somewhat pose challenge to the market growth, at least over the next year and half.

Grand View Research has segmented the global 5G infrastructure market on the basis of communication infrastructure, spectrum, network architecture, application, and region:

5G Infrastructure Communication Infrastructure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2027)

Solutions



Radio Access Network (RAN)





Core Network





Backhaul & Transport



Services



Consulting





Implementation & Integration





Support & Maintenance





Training & Education

5G Infrastructure Spectrum Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2027)

Sub-6 GHz



Low Band





Mid Band



mmWave

5G Infrastructure Network Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2027)

Standalone



Non-standalone

5G Infrastructure Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2027)

Consumer



Home Broadband Services





Cloud-based Gaming/AR/VR







UHD TV/Video







Smart Homes







Web-Browsing





Mobile Data Services



Smart City



IoT Connected Devices





Cloud-Computing/Storage





Others



Enterprise/Corporate



Industrial



Smart Manufacturing





Wireless Industry Camera







Industrial sensors







Inventory Monitoring







Collaborative Robot/Cloud-Robot







Cloud-based AGV







Industrial Analytics



Energy & Utilities



Oil & Gas





Mining





Construction



e-Health



Remote Patient Monitoring





Remote Diagnosis & Surgery





Hospital Assistant Robot





Others



Media & Entertainment



Transportation & Logistics



Connected Fleets





Infotainment Systems





Ships and Ports Connectivity





Drones



Aerospace & Defense



Government



Smart Retail



Smart Agriculture



Others

5G Infrastructure Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





Italy





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

