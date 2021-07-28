5G Infrastructure Market Size Worth $80.5 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 49.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 5G Infrastructure market size is expected to reach USD 80.5 billion by 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 49.8% from 2021 to 2028. The significant investments by communication service providers to deploy 5G infrastructure across the globe to provide improved data services are estimated to drive the market. Additionally, robust innovation in next generation 5G network equipment and deployment module will help in bringing down the overall deployment costs for service providers. As a result, it is estimated to boost the deployment of 5G infrastructure over the forecast period.

Significantly growing demand for high bandwidth connectivity for several use cases, such as accessing ultra-high definition (UHD) videos, cloud-based AR/VR gaming, and HD video meetings, is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, a wide range of industries including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, and energy and utility are investing a massive amount in deploying 5G networks. The 5G network helps industrial facilities to enhance their overall productivity and operational efficiency. Thus, the growing need for high bandwidth capacity to establish unified connectivity to millions of Industrial IoT (IIoT) devices is expected to foster market growth from 2020 to 2027.

Key Insights & Findings:

Based on component, in the hardware segment, RAN held the largest share of 46.3% in 2019 owing to a significant rise in investments in deploying 5G cloud or centralized RAN across key countries, such as the U.S., the U.K., Japan , and China

With the growing need to provide unified connectivity to several industrial sensors and collaborative robots, the industrial vertical segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period

Robust investments in installing a 5G standalone network to deliver ultra-reliable low latency connectivity for connected vehicle applications are estimated to surge the growth of the standalone network architecture segment over the forecast period

By spectrum, the sub-6 GHz segment held the dominant share of 94.7% in 2019, which is attributed to the high focus on releasing sub-6 GHz frequency bands by federal governments initially across key countries to deliver high-speed data services

Leading players such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and Nokia Corporation are highly focused on establishing partnerships with leading service providers to enhance their geographical presence and overall market share

With the emergence of 5G technology, the transportation and logistics industry is shifting towards a significant transformation in order to build an autonomous ecosystem. Moreover, the deployment of a 5G network will help in delivering seamless data speed for various transport applications, including ships and ports, Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), and drone connectivity. Moreover, a notable demand for high-speed bandwidth capacity for emergency healthcare applications, such as remote patient surgeries, is estimated to strengthen the market growth from 2020 to 2027. Besides, robust demand for 5G data services in rapidly building several smart cities for energy management and cloud storage applications is further anticipated to expand the market growth.

The ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 has shown an adverse impact on the market for the 5G infrastructure. Several telecom equipment manufacturers across the globe have temporarily halted the production and export of 5G equipment. Additionally, federal governments across key countries such as the U.S., France, the U.K., and Australia have temporarily postponed the 5G spectrum auctions in their countries. Further, the escalating trade war between the two largest economies, coupled with the rising security concerns, is estimated to hinder the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global 5G infrastructure market on the basis of component, spectrum, network architecture, vertical, and region:

5G Infrastructure Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Hardware



Radio Access Network (RAN)





Core Network





Backhaul & Transport



Services



Consulting





Implementation & Integration





Support & Maintenance





Training & Education

5G Infrastructure Spectrum Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Sub-6 GHz



Low Band





Mid Band



mmWave

5G Infrastructure Network Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Standalone



Non-standalone

5G Infrastructure Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Residential



Enterprise/Corporate



Smart City



Industrial



Energy & Utility



Transportation & Logistics



Public Safety and Defense



Healthcare Facilities



Retail



Agriculture



Others

5G Infrastructure Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Italy





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players of 5G infrastructure Market

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZTE Corporation

NEC Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

CommScope Inc

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

Altiostar

Airspan Networks

Casa Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Mavenir

Parallel Wireless

JMA Wireless

Ceragon

Aviat Networks, Inc.

