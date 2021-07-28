5G Infrastructure Market Size Worth $80.5 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 49.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Jul 28, 2021, 05:05 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 5G Infrastructure market size is expected to reach USD 80.5 billion by 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 49.8% from 2021 to 2028. The significant investments by communication service providers to deploy 5G infrastructure across the globe to provide improved data services are estimated to drive the market. Additionally, robust innovation in next generation 5G network equipment and deployment module will help in bringing down the overall deployment costs for service providers. As a result, it is estimated to boost the deployment of 5G infrastructure over the forecast period.
Significantly growing demand for high bandwidth connectivity for several use cases, such as accessing ultra-high definition (UHD) videos, cloud-based AR/VR gaming, and HD video meetings, is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, a wide range of industries including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, and energy and utility are investing a massive amount in deploying 5G networks. The 5G network helps industrial facilities to enhance their overall productivity and operational efficiency. Thus, the growing need for high bandwidth capacity to establish unified connectivity to millions of Industrial IoT (IIoT) devices is expected to foster market growth from 2020 to 2027.
Key Insights & Findings:
- Based on component, in the hardware segment, RAN held the largest share of 46.3% in 2019 owing to a significant rise in investments in deploying 5G cloud or centralized RAN across key countries, such as the U.S., the U.K., Japan, and China
- With the growing need to provide unified connectivity to several industrial sensors and collaborative robots, the industrial vertical segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period
- Robust investments in installing a 5G standalone network to deliver ultra-reliable low latency connectivity for connected vehicle applications are estimated to surge the growth of the standalone network architecture segment over the forecast period
- By spectrum, the sub-6 GHz segment held the dominant share of 94.7% in 2019, which is attributed to the high focus on releasing sub-6 GHz frequency bands by federal governments initially across key countries to deliver high-speed data services
- Leading players such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and Nokia Corporation are highly focused on establishing partnerships with leading service providers to enhance their geographical presence and overall market share
Read 150 page market research report, "5G Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Services), By Spectrum (Sub-6 GHz, mmWave), By Network Architecture, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'', by Grand View Research
With the emergence of 5G technology, the transportation and logistics industry is shifting towards a significant transformation in order to build an autonomous ecosystem. Moreover, the deployment of a 5G network will help in delivering seamless data speed for various transport applications, including ships and ports, Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), and drone connectivity. Moreover, a notable demand for high-speed bandwidth capacity for emergency healthcare applications, such as remote patient surgeries, is estimated to strengthen the market growth from 2020 to 2027. Besides, robust demand for 5G data services in rapidly building several smart cities for energy management and cloud storage applications is further anticipated to expand the market growth.
The ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 has shown an adverse impact on the market for the 5G infrastructure. Several telecom equipment manufacturers across the globe have temporarily halted the production and export of 5G equipment. Additionally, federal governments across key countries such as the U.S., France, the U.K., and Australia have temporarily postponed the 5G spectrum auctions in their countries. Further, the escalating trade war between the two largest economies, coupled with the rising security concerns, is estimated to hinder the market growth.
Grand View Research has segmented the global 5G infrastructure market on the basis of component, spectrum, network architecture, vertical, and region:
- 5G Infrastructure Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)
- Hardware
- Radio Access Network (RAN)
- Core Network
- Backhaul & Transport
- Services
- Consulting
- Implementation & Integration
- Support & Maintenance
- Training & Education
- 5G Infrastructure Spectrum Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)
- Sub-6 GHz
- Low Band
- Mid Band
- mmWave
- 5G Infrastructure Network Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)
- Standalone
- Non-standalone
- 5G Infrastructure Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)
- Residential
- Enterprise/Corporate
- Smart City
- Industrial
- Energy & Utility
- Transportation & Logistics
- Public Safety and Defense
- Healthcare Facilities
- Retail
- Agriculture
- Others
- 5G Infrastructure Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
List of Key Players of 5G infrastructure Market
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Nokia Corporation
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- ZTE Corporation
- NEC Corporation
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Fujitsu Limited
- CommScope Inc
- Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.
- Altiostar
- Airspan Networks
- Casa Systems
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Mavenir
- Parallel Wireless
- JMA Wireless
- Ceragon
- Aviat Networks, Inc.
Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Next Generation Technologies Industry:
- Fiber Optics Market – The global fiber optics market size was valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2025.
- Smart Antenna Market – The global smart antenna market size was valued at USD 4,486.1 million in 2016.
- 5G Smartphone Market – The global 5G smartphone market size was valued at USD 12.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 129.6% from 2020 to 2027.
Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.
Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article