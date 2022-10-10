5G IoT Roaming Market to grow by USD 1.58 Bn by 2026, Development of wireless technologies to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 5G IoT roaming market size is expected to grow by USD 1.58 bn during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 42.48% during the forecast period. The Development of wireless technologies, heavy IoT investment, and demand for private 5G networks from enterprises, governments, and industries are one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as lack of standardization in IoT protocols, delay in spectrum harmonization across geographies, and increase in concerns over data privacy and security may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5G IoT Roaming Market 2022-2026

Global 5G IoT Roaming Market Driver

One of the key factors influencing the growth of the 5G IoT roaming market is the advancement of wireless technology. Over the next two years, there will likely be an increase in the demand for wireless technologies due to the growing usage of LPWAN, long-range wide area network (LoRaWAN), 5G, wireless sensor networks, and Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6). The requirement for higher capacity, high data rate, and high connection has also increased as a result of the rising data exchange rate among a significant number of connected devices. As a result, 5G wireless networks are seen as an important force behind IoT. Request Free Sample Report.

Global 5G IoT Roaming Market Segmentation

The consumer segment's share of the 5G IoT roaming market will expand significantly. Using a SIM card from the same service provider, mobile customers can use mobile IoT (LPWA) roaming to connect their IoT devices to LTE-M or NB-IoT networks and access related IoT services across many countries and mobile networks.

North America will account for 47% of market growth. The 5G IoT roaming market in North America is primarily concentrated in the US. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the course of the projection period, an increase in industrial applications will support the expansion of the 5G IoT roaming market in North America. Buy Sample Report.

Global 5G IoT Roaming Market Vendors

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AT and T Inc.

China Mobile Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Neoway Technology Co. Ltd.

Nokia Corp.

Orange SA

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

5G IoT Roaming Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist in 5G IoT roaming market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 5G IoT roaming market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 5G IoT roaming market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the 5G IoT roaming market, vendors

5G IoT Roaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 42.48% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.58 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 42.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AT and T Inc., China Mobile Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Neoway Technology Co. Ltd., Nokia Corp., Orange SA, Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sierra Wireless Inc., SIMCom Wireless Solutions Ltd., SK Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telefonica SA, Telit Communications Plc, Thales Group, Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

