5G IoT Roaming Market to grow by USD 1.58 Bn by 2026, Development of wireless technologies to boost market growth - Technavio

Oct 10, 2022, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 5G IoT roaming market size is expected to grow by USD 1.58 bn during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 42.48% during the forecast period. The Development of wireless technologies, heavy IoT investment, and demand for private 5G networks from enterprises, governments, and industries are one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as lack of standardization in IoT protocols, delay in spectrum harmonization across geographies, and increase in concerns over data privacy and security may impede the market growth.
One of the key factors influencing the growth of the 5G IoT roaming market is the advancement of wireless technology. Over the next two years, there will likely be an increase in the demand for wireless technologies due to the growing usage of LPWAN, long-range wide area network (LoRaWAN), 5G, wireless sensor networks, and Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6). The requirement for higher capacity, high data rate, and high connection has also increased as a result of the rising data exchange rate among a significant number of connected devices. As a result, 5G wireless networks are seen as an important force behind IoT. Request Free Sample Report.
The consumer segment's share of the 5G IoT roaming market will expand significantly. Using a SIM card from the same service provider, mobile customers can use mobile IoT (LPWA) roaming to connect their IoT devices to LTE-M or NB-IoT networks and access related IoT services across many countries and mobile networks.
North America will account for 47% of market growth. The 5G IoT roaming market in North America is primarily concentrated in the US. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the course of the projection period, an increase in industrial applications will support the expansion of the 5G IoT roaming market in North America. Buy Sample Report.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- AT and T Inc.
- China Mobile Ltd.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Neoway Technology Co. Ltd.
- Nokia Corp.
- Orange SA
- Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in 5G IoT roaming market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the 5G IoT roaming market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the 5G IoT roaming market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the 5G IoT roaming market, vendors
|
5G IoT Roaming Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 42.48%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$1.58 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
42.15
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 47%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AT and T Inc., China Mobile Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Neoway Technology Co. Ltd., Nokia Corp., Orange SA, Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sierra Wireless Inc., SIMCom Wireless Solutions Ltd., SK Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telefonica SA, Telit Communications Plc, Thales Group, Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Consumer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Consumer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Consumer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Consumer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Consumer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 AT and T Inc.
- Exhibit 89: AT and T Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: AT and T Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 China Mobile Ltd.
- Exhibit 93: China Mobile Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: China Mobile Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: China Mobile Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Deutsche Telekom AG
- Exhibit 96: Deutsche Telekom AG - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Deutsche Telekom AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 98: Deutsche Telekom AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 99: Deutsche Telekom AG - Segment focus
- 10.6 Orange SA
- Exhibit 100: Orange SA - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Orange SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 102: Orange SA - Key offerings
- 10.7 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 103: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 106: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.8 SK Inc.
- Exhibit 108: SK Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: SK Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: SK Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: SK Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Exhibit 112: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key news
- Exhibit 115: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Segment focus
- 10.10 Telefonica SA
- Exhibit 117: Telefonica SA - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Telefonica SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Telefonica SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Telefonica SA - Segment focus
- 10.11 Verizon Communications Inc.
- Exhibit 121: Verizon Communications Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Verizon Communications Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Verizon Communications Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Verizon Communications Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Vodafone Group Plc
- Exhibit 125: Vodafone Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Vodafone Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: Vodafone Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Vodafone Group Plc - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 132: Research methodology
- Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 134: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
